Nina, daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín, turned 15 and celebrated in New York: photos | Famous

While Nina just turned XV years old on January 5, 2021 and despite her young age, she already made her debut in soap operas.
Watch the following video to find out who are the two soap opera gallants that Nina Rubín managed to conquer.
Nina Rubín has already conquered two soap opera gallants and her mother is delighted
Andrea Legarreta’s youngest daughter has already turned XV years old
Like her sister Mía, Nina had a very intimate quinceañera celebration due to the health situation caused by the pandemic.
Of course, her family did not hesitate to share tender messages and postcards on their social networks to celebrate the youngest. For example, his older sister wrote:
“Today 15 years ago my little star @ninarubinl was born ✨❤️ My best friend, my favorite person in the world, my life. 💕 You shine wherever you go beauty, NEVER lose it. ⭐️ This is YOUR precious year. 💫”
Nina Rubín did not have a party, but she did have a luxurious trip to New York
The Rubín Legarreta family traveled to New York to take a luxurious vacation on the occasion of Nina Rubín’s birthday.
This is how several members of the family shared through Instagram stories the adventures they have lived in ‘The Big Apple’.
For example, Andrea Legarreta not only showed off her family’s super fashionistas ‘looks’, but also that together they visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art and marveled at the exhibits in the venue.
As a matter of fact, the museum is located in the Manhattan district and is one of the most prominent in the world, as it houses more than two million works of art from around the world and opened its doors for the first time in 1872.
The host of ‘Hoy’ also showed another of her tourist destinations: Central Park, where very warm Erik and his daughters were playing with each other.
In addition, they took advantage of the landscape to take several photographs.
For his part, Erik was in charge of announcing that they visited the theater in order to see the musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, which became so popular that in 2021 it had a film adaptation.
Even Andrea rated it as her favorite on social media.