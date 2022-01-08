NY investigates the death of a man who burned when he was hit by a taser

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who passed away last month as a result of burns suffered when police officers fired a taser weapon at him after the individual was sprayed with disinfectant gel, a flammable product.

In images of a security camera made public this Friday by the Prosecutor’s Office, it can be seen how the man’s torso and head are immediately engulfed in flames after an officer discharged his stun gun and how the cops initially flee instead of helping him.

Graphic video released by the New York AG’s Office shows the moment 29-year-old Jason Jones burst into flames after police in Catskill, New York used a Taser in October 2021. pic.twitter.com/jsSgcQo5g3 – Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) January 7, 2022

The event took place on October 30 inside a Police station in the town of Catskill –close to Albany, the state capital–, where the victim, Jason Jones, went to confront officers after they came to take a call at a nearby bar, according to local media.

The images have now been released for transparency reasons by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has assumed the investigation because it is a death linked to a possible case of police violence.

Jones is seen in the video, apparently drunk and very agitated, taking off some of his clothes at the police station reception and then grab a large scoop of sanitizing gel and spray her head and body as agents tell her to calm down.

Subsequently, three policemen approach him, apparently with the intention of stopping him, when one of them fires his taser. The victim disappears for a moment from the image and, by the time he returns, his head and torso are covered in flames.

The agents quickly escape and only return to attend to him once the fire has been put out.

“Jason was unarmed, at the police station, and not threatening anyone when the police hit him with 50 thousand volts of electric current and set himself on fire“he told the local media Times Union, Kevin A. Luibrand, an attorney representing the family of the deceased. “Instead of helping Jason, the police ran out of the room, shut the door and let him burn,” he added.

Jones was taken to a hospital and finally passed away on December 15 after being on a ventilator for a month and a half.

dmr