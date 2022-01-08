NY provides $ 4.5 million in funding to enhance addiction prevention efforts in vulnerable communities

New York has up to $ 4.5 million to build coalitions to prevent substance abuse in underserved areas of the state, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

The money is part of federal funds under the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SABG) program. Coalitions are designed to better involve vulnerable and isolated communities in the development and implementation of environmental change prevention strategies.

Funds will be awarded through a Request for Applications (RFA) process administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS).

Coalitions receiving funding will use the Strategic Prevention Framework to develop culturally appropriate and tailored prevention for underserved communities and populations, including veterans, LGBTQ youth, Latinos, people over 50, people with disabilities, rural communities and immigrant communities.

This approach involves the use of local data sources that can identify culturally specific substance use and abuse problems, helping to foster specific prevention strategies to reduce substance use by minors and instill lasting positive change for communities. high-risk.

New York will award up to $ 150,000 annually to a coalition in each of the 10 Economic Development Zones in New York State for 3 years. The RFA for this initiative can be viewed here.

In recent years, New York State has instituted an approach to addressing the opioid epidemic and created a nation-leading continuum of addiction care with comprehensive prevention, treatment, and recovery services.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help by calling the state’s HOPEline toll-free, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1 -877-8-HOPENY). 877-846-7369) or text HOPENY (Short code 467369).

Available addiction treatment, including crisis / detox care, for inpatient, residential, or outpatient settings, can be found using the NYS OASAS Treatment Availability Dashboard at FindAddictionTreatment.ny.gov or through the NYS OASAS website.