Odebrecht case: trial against Ollanta Humala and Nadine Heredia will begin on February 21 nndc | POLITICS

The oral trial against the former president Ollanta Humala and his wife, the former first lady Nadine heredia, for him Odebrecht case It will begin next Monday, February 21, reported the Judicial Power.

The Third National Collegiate Criminal Court of the Superior Court of Specialized Criminal Justice called a hearing for that date at 9:00 am. through the Google Hangout Meet platform and the videoconferencing system.

Likewise, the continuation of the oral trial will take place on February 22 at 9:00 a.m. Subsequent hearings will be held in continuous sessions according to the agenda of the collegiate court.

Former President Ollanta Humala and his wife, Nadine Heredia, will be prosecuted for the crime of money laundering. (Photo: GEC)

The brother of Nadine heredia, Ilan; the mother of the former first lady, Antonia Alarcon; and her friend Rocío Calderón Vinatea.

Also, Martín Belaunde Lossio; friend of the former presidential partner; the ex congressman Santiago Gastañadui; Maribel Amelita Vera Arévalo Cubas; Eladio Mego Guevara; and Carlos Gabriel Arenas Gómez Sánchez.

The prosecution requested 20 years in prison for Humala Tasso and 26 and a half years for Heredia Alarcón for the alleged contributions of the Government of Venezuela Y Odebrecht for the electoral campaigns of 2006 and 2011, respectively.

The task force charged Ollanta Humala Y Nadine heredia of the commission of the crime of money laundering, after investigating the case of the alleged contributions of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to the presidential campaign of 2011.

In this case, the statement he offered was key Jorge Barata, former Superintendent of Odebrecht in Peru, to the prosecutors of the special team. The former executive revealed the delivery of US $ 3 million, from the Structured Operations Division (Box 2), to the Humala Tasso campaign.

In his testimony, Barata not only implicated Ollanta Humala in the receipt of donated money. His wife Nadine Heredia also appears on the scene, according to the effective collaborator.

The judicial decision is a consequence of the recent measures issued by the Executive Council of the Judiciary to, among other aspects, unlock and speed up the preparatory investigation stage of the judicial processes.

