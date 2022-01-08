Orioles favorites to sign Cuban IF Cesar Prieto

According to sources from MLB.com journalist Francys Romero, the Baltimore Orioles are favorites to sign Cuban infielder Cesar Prieto when the international signature period opens on January 15. Romero informs that the amount of the signature is between 650 and 750 thousand dollars once the agreement is formalized.

Baltimore has been aggressive with general manager Mike Elias in the search for international free agents. Prieto swept the Cuban National Series when he was 21 years old, posting a powerful line of .403 / .463 / .579 in 360 plate appearances, displaying an intriguing combination of bat skills, leg speed and power.

Fangraphs lists Prieto as a second baseman in the process of becoming a superstar. “Prieto is the best pure hitter in Cuba. He broke Kendrys Morales’ rookie hits record and then broke the National Series hitting streak record (40 games) in 2020 while striking out just six times in 250 plate appearances. His swing and his game resemble that of Eric Sogard. “Wrote Fangraphs.

At 22, Prieto is older than many international prospects, which could make him a quick ascent in Baltimore’s minor leagues. The Orioles need as much talent in their system as they can muster. Prieto represents a low-cost, low-risk opportunity to add a hitter with a successful record in Cuba.