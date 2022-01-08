Party with a champion, yachts and beach: this is Canelo Álvarez’s vacation

After a great 2021, Saúl Canelo Alvarez was in charge of receiving 2022 in the best possible way. The Mexican was divided between the great parties held, where he shared one with a current European world champion in another sport, and between spending time to relax with his family.

Is that the Guadalajara knows that once he starts physical preparation, he will have to take great care since he still has to define what steps he will follow in his stage as a professional. For this reason, Canelo Alvarez Live a wild vacation in which you alternate fun with a well-deserved rest.

The Mexican and his partner enjoy the sun in Miami

After receiving 2022 in a big way, the Mexican boxer could be seen at a party with Max Verstappen, current monarch of Formula 1. In it, where they had no problem interacting with the attendees, they were observed sharing an excellent moment accompanied by their respective partners.

Under the influence of alcohol, a witness was able to capture Canelo Alvarez in a romantic moment in which he did not show any kind of modesty when singing to his wife a song that he himself asked them to pass. Days later in Miami, Florida, the Mexican spends the days more relaxed and enjoying the beach.

Canelo and Verstappen had a great night in Miami

These last days, the tapatío and his partner enjoyed the sand and the sea, as well as the luxurious place where they are staying. Recently, the paparazzi captured the boxer dressed only in his boxer as a bathing suit, taking a picture with his phone of the coastal landscape that he enjoys in front of his eyes.

How Canelo’s 2022 will continue

Canelo Alvarez From the sporting point of view, he will not be able to start the year as he expected and this is because he does not get what is necessary at the moment to carry out the plan he has with Eddy Reynoso. The Guadalajara native was originally expected to enlist to face the duel as the main challenger for the WBC in the cruiserweight category.

Finally, Thabiso Mchunu did not heed the wishes of the man from Guadalajara and did not renounce his right as a mandatory challenger, for which he will be the one who seeks to snatch the belt from Ilunga Makabu. For this reason, the current absolute champion of the Super Middleweight has in mind to defend all his belts, although he has not defined a possible rival.