Payroll Colombia Honduras: ‘JuanFer’ Quintero leads the roster of the National Team for a friendly match in the USA | sports

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

Juan Fernando Quintero, Cristian Arango Y Yimmi Chará are the three international soccer players called up by Reinaldo Rueda to Colombia selection for the friendly before Honduras, which will dispute in U.S next January 16.

In total, 20 players were summoned, of which 17 are active in the Colombian League, highlighting the absence of players from Tolima, Teófilo Gutiérrez Y David Mackalister Silva.

The team will concentrate this Sunday, January 10, in Barranquilla and on the 13th they will be traveling to the United States, where on the 16th they will play the game in Fort Lauderdale.

List of summoned for the friendly of January 16

Archers: Diego Novoa (America), Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo (Medellín) and José Luis Chunga (Alianza Petrolera).

Defenses: Andrés Llinás and Andrés Felipe Román (Millionaires), Hómer Martínez and Germán Mera (Junior) and Álvaro Angulo (Águilas).

Frills: Andrés Colorado (Cali), Yerson Candelo and Sebastián Gómez (National), Stiven Vega (Millionaires), Fredy Hinestroza and Daniel Giraldo (Junior) and Juan Fernando Quintero (Shenzhen / CHN).

Forwards: Cristian Arango (Los Angeles FC / USA), Yimmi Chará (Portland Timbers / USA), Miguel Ángel Borja (Junior), Harold Preciado (Cali) and Yasser Asprilla (Envigado).

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

MLS 2022: Dwyane Wade, part of the investment group that bought Real Salt Lake after Dell Loy Hansen’s racist comments scandal

MLS 2022 Former NBA Player David Blitzer and Smith Entertainment Group Acquire Team The Real …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved