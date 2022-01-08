Photos: Kanye West and actress Julia Fox confirm their romance

Kanye West’s longest-lasting relationship, to date, was his seven-year marriage to Kim Kardashian., which ended when she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Later, the rapper was linked with model Irina Shayk after an anonymous source wrote to the controversial Instagram account DeuxMoi, dedicated to posting celebrity rumors, claiming that Kanye had secretly started dating Irina.

It was then that the eyes of the paparazzi managed to capture them together in what seemed like an idyllic vacation in France, one of Kanye’s favorite corners.

Vinetria’s name also sounded a few months ago alongside Ye’s; However, this romance with the 22-year-old model did not last, since actress Julia Fox came into his life of whom it is no longer necessary to continue speculating whether or not they have started a relationship.

In an article written for Interview magazine, It was Julia herself who was in charge of confirming that she and Kanye are more than just good friends.

They decided not to separate after that first meeting in Miami, on December 31, from which “an instant connection” emerged and then, according to Fox, they flew together to New York “so that the energy would continue to flow.”

That’s where the paparazzi surprised them, going to see the Broadway play ‘Slave Play’ and having dinner at the Carbone restaurant, where Kanye conducted a photo shoot just for them while the rest of the diners continued to eat.

“Everyone else was delighted and encouraged us,” said Fox. Those images can even be seen on the Instagram account of the aforementioned publication.

Kanye decided to throw the house out the window to surprise Julia, having one of the hotel suites where they were going to stay filled with designer clothes.: “It was any girl’s dream come true. It was like a true Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got everything ready on time… who does something like that for a second date? Or for the first! ”, He confessed.

Actually, this great romantic gesture of the rapper fits perfectly with what we know of his personality.

Her ex, Kim Kardashian, revealed, for example, that he once flew by surprise from the United States to France during a Fashion Week to help her choose her outfits after seeing the photos that the paparazzi had taken in the previous days and arriving to the conclusion that it was a mess.

Regarding his romance with Julia, she prefers not to make predictions for the future, although she admits that so far everything has developed very naturally between the two of them.

