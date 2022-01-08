Piqué publishes his payroll to deny information about his salary

Barcelona center-back Gerard Piqué published on his Twitter account a bank statement of 50% of his last payroll as a Barça player to deny information that ensured that the center-back is the best paid in the first football team.

Piqué posted an image with the figure of 2,328,884.39 euros corresponding, as he said, to 50% of his salary as of December 30, 2021.

This message comes after the Catalan Television (TV3) program ‘Onze’ reported that the central defender, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are the three Barcelona players who earn the most.

“Characters like this charging from public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little, ”wrote Piqué, alluding to the publication on Twitter of the television program with the information explained by the journalist Lluís Canut.

File photo. Barcelona center-back Gerard Piqué published on his Twitter account a bank statement of 50% of his last payroll as a Barça player to deny information that ensured that the center-back is the best paid in the first football team. PAU BARRENA AFP via Getty Images

In this information, the journalist assured that Piqué received $ 28 million gross euros before taxes.

Before the publication of Piqué on its social networks, the club stressed that the amounts published “are wrong” and “do not conform to reality.”

“In addition, in the case of the first three mentioned players (Piqué, Busquets and Alba) it gives as fixed amounts that, being variable, will possibly never be merited,” said the entity.