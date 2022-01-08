Police investigate incident at Julián Javier stadium where three people were injured

The Police reported that they are investigating the circumstances in which a sergeant from the Dominican Republic Army (ERD) bullet wound two men, one in the neck and the other in the left arm during an incident that occurred in the box office area of ​​the Julián Javier stadium, in San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte province.

In the incident, Adolfo Rafael de Jesús Moya, 37, and Kelvin Rafael Méndez, 28, were shot.

The first of the wounded (neck) receives attentions at the Doctor Ovalle Clinic in San Francisco de Macorís and the second (left arm) at the Reynoso medical center.

The preliminary report indicates that the injuries presented by De Jesús Moya and Méndez were caused by Sergeant ERD, Armando Pérez Hernández, who in turn was cured and discharged from the Hospital Doctor Fedérico Leopoldo Lavandier, because of trauma and laceration on the thumb of the left hand.

The injuries presented by Pérez Hernández were caused by De Jesús Moya with a knife, which is in the possession of the authorities, Pesqueira said. He also indicated that the sergeant works as a security at the sports facility.

The PN also seized the Pietro Berreta pistol, caliber 9MMS, # L01109Z assigned to the military.

The event was recorded around 12:00 noon this Saturday.

