Presidential plane could be exchanged for helicopters to fight fires – El Financiero

There are two options for the presidential plane: surrender it in exchange for fire fighting helicopters or pass into the hands of the company “Felipe Angeles International Airport”. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented the above scenarios during this Friday’s press conference.

The Federal Government is still looking for a buyer of the presidential plane As already mentioned before, the cost of fitting it out for commercial flights is so high that getting interested people has been an impossible task.

“The plane could not be sold because it was tailor-made for the customers of that time … It is a plane arranged for the travel of personalities, executives, and very influential people.”, Explained the federal president.

Given the conditions, the government is considering swapping the presidential plane for helicopters that would be used to deal with forest fires.

“There are companies that want to exchange helicopters for the plane and they are even helicopters that could be used to deal with forest fires, we are analyzing that possibility, as long as the plane is accepted at the appraised price,” he said.

But if this alternative is not attractive, they could assign it to the company “Felipe Ángeles International Airport”, also in charge of the Mayan Train.

“The other possibility is that it be handed over to the company that is going to manage the new airport together with the Paleque, Chetumal and Tulum airports, that that company manages this plane and can rent it, you have to do accounts so that this decision can be made” he added.

Disused presidential plane

The luxurious features of the aircraft have been an impediment to potential buyers becoming interested in acquiring it.

According to Obrador, the plane would have a capacity for 240 passengers were it not for the fact that its interior space is reduced by different amenities.

“In normal situations it can carry up to 240 passengers, there is a plane with those characteristics or two, in Aeroméxico, with flights to Europe, but this plane only has 80 spaces: It has an office, more space for everything, it has a bedroom, it has a bathroom, the company says that it cannot be sold, which is very difficult, it would cost more, ”he explained.

Furthermore, it is not convenient for the aircraft to be used for purposes related to government functions since “maintenance costs are lower than those of use.”

“To use it properly requires flying an average of four or five hours, it is not a plane that should be used, these planes are designed for long distances, it is not to take off here and get off in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Villa Hermosa, Guanajuato or Guadalajara because it is very expensive, ”said Obrador.