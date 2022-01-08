Price of bitcoin continues to fall and is around $ 43,200, its lowest price since September 2021

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, continues to experience a decline in its price and, until yesterday afternoon, it oscillated at the $ 43,200 level after being dragged by Wall Street fears of the tightening of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, Although other issues such as the riots of recent days in Kazakhstan influence.

Around 5:00 pm, bitcoin was at $ 42,185, almost 8% less and $ 3,500 lower than at the beginning of the session on Wednesday, in which the plans for the withdrawal of stimulus from the US central bank provoked notable sales in the stock market and public debt.

This is a level it hasn’t touched since September last year when it fell to $ 41,500.

It should be noted that the main virtual asset reached a historical maximum of $ 68,000 last November, but since then it has been declining, especially in recent days, due to various factors such as political instability in Kazakhstan, where internet outages have affected its mining activity (computer process that puts new cryptocurrencies into circulation).

This Asian country concentrates an important part of the global processing power of bitcoin, at least 18% according to estimates by the University of Cambridge, but the processing power or “hash rate” of miners has fallen by at least 12%.

Salvadoran impact

The cryptocurrency gained around 60% in value in 2021 as more investors bet that bitcoin could serve as a hedge against rising prices, but it’s down nearly 5% so far this year.

This price volatility affects the 1,391 bitcoin that El Salvador has in its reserves. According to the information on market prices and the time that the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, announced the acquisitions (because there is no official report on this expenditure and these purchases), it is calculated that for these they were spent about $ 71.7 million.

Due to price drops, these reserves until yesterday were valued at $ 60.2 million, which means a negative return of 16%.

This means that the average price of each bitcoin acquired was $ 51,545 and today is around $ 43,200, thus the value has fallen by $ 1.1 million.