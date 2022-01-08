Price of the dollar today, January 8, exchange rate

Today Saturday, January 8, 2022, the dollar is trading at $ 20.4177 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.3709 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $ 20.3709 – Sale: $ 20.3709
- HSBC: Buy: $ 20.03 – Sale: $ 20.70
- Banamex: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65
- Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.75 – Sale: $ 20.65
- Banorte: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
- Scotiabank: Buy: $ 18.50 – Sale: $ 21.50
- IXE: Buy: $ 19.25 – Sale: $ 20.65
- Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 19.90 – Sale: $ 20.90
- Monex: Buy: $ 19.97 – Sale: $ 20.97
- Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.55 – Sale: $ 20.09
- Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 21.00
- Santander: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.98
- Exchange: Buy: $ 19.86 – Sale: $ 20.90
- Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.10
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $ 41,947.0 with an upward trend in real time.
Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 23.16 pesos, for $ 27.69 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
