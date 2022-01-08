Probable lineup for Matchday 1 match

Mexican soccer returns to activity with Liga MX and the Chivas They would already have an alignment with which they will try to face the first duel of the Tournament Clausura 2022 where Mazatlán will be measured on the Akron Stadium field. After the preseason towards a new semester of competition, Michel Leaño and his coaching staff seems to have found their best 11 starters to seek the first three points.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

It should be remembered that the Sacred Herd presented three infections of COVID-19 this week, whereby Fernando Beltrán, Luis Olivas and the reinforcement Roberto Alvarado they will see no activity. Faced with these obstacles, the anticipation with which from the bench they have chosen their “preferred” to start a new championship, something that will help the eleven starting elements to oil mechanisms and movements to show good performances in these first duels.

However, it is evident that there will be a lack of surprises in a line-up where the vast majority of players are from the past. Opening 2021, since they only added “Piojo” Alvarado to their ranks and it was learned that the young Paolo Yrizar, from Dorados de Sinaloa, he was also registered with Chivas despite the fact that it had initially been announced that he would play with Tapatío in the Expansion League.

Chivas would use his best available men, so he would jump with Raul Gudiño in goal, Antonio Briseño and Giberto Sepúlevda in the central rear, as a right back Jesús Sánchez and Miguel Ponce on the left. The captain will be at the medicancha Jesus Molina next to the young man Eduardo Torres, as steering wheel or right Isaac brizuela and to the left Cesar Huerta and in front Alexis Vega with Ángel Zaldívar.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to start the tournament with a triumph to gain strength in the first duels of the campaign which seem more similar, because from the Matchday 5 will be facing the most powerful clubs of Liga MX and therefore it is a good idea to reach these commitments with some victories.