Purge in Kazakhstan: former head of the National Security Committee falls

The ruler of Kazakhstan, Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev, assured this Saturday for the first time since the outbreak of anti-government protests that the situation in the Central Asian republic is stabilizing, while launched a purge in the ranks of the security organs, reports EFE.

The main victim of this purge is the former head of the National Security Committee (CSN) Karim Masimov, accused of “high treason”.

“The situation is moving towards stabilization,” Tokayev told Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, the Kremlin said.

The protests continued on Saturday in the west of the country, origin of the current tensions, related to the increase in the prices of liquefied gas, the main fuel in the regions bathed by the Caspian Sea. The violence of the street riots subsided, according to EFE.

Tokayev, who has followed Putin’s instructions, spoke with the Russian president about the force measures taken to restore order in the country, where a large Russian minority lives.

Unlike what happened in Ukraine with Euromaidan (2014), Tokáyev, successor to the dictator Nursultan Nazarbayev, listened to the Kremlin and ordered “shoot to kill” against participants in the protests, including peaceful protesters.

In addition, the Kazakh ruler proposed to hold shortly a videoconference of the leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), led by Russia and who responded two days ago to his request to send a contingent of “pacification” to the country.

Tokáyev said this Saturday that, thanks to deployment of troops from allied countries, Kazakhstan has been able to send reinforcements to the epicenter of the unrest, Almaty, to participate in the “counterterrorism operation”.

The bulk of CSTO troops is made up of Russian airborne forces, including special forces brigades., which are transported in Il-76 planes from the Ivanovo region, according to the Defense Ministry.

Tense calm in Almaty

The shootings continued in the streets of Almaty, former Kazakh capital, where armored vehicles and military trucks circulate. The attackers are hiding in city parks and some are even wearing police uniforms.

A 15-year-old teenager was seriously injured when he was shot while driving with his father. The authorities also confirmed the death of another 11-year-old boy, struck on January 5 by a stray bullet, and by a 22-year-old Israeli citizen.

However, the City Council will shortly reopen several supermarket chains and wholesale stores, in addition to the airport, which will operate again from next week.

Meanwhile, the protesters are still gathered in the heart of the city of Zhanaozen (West), where the fuse that threatens the most stable and wealthy country in Central Asia was lit at the beginning of the year.

They also took the square in Aktau, while in Aktobe, capital of the neighboring region, the Police prevented any disturbance of public order.

Today, the authorities have arrested more than 4,000 people, to which must be added several dozen deaths, among passersby, protesters, armed men and members of the security forces.

Purges in safety organs

After several days of speculation about who is the “black hand” after the riots, it was reported the arrest for “high treason” of the former head of the National Security Committee (CSN) Karim Masímov, dismissed along with the rest of the Government on January 5.

Masimov, who served as Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Administration before assuming the leadership of the CSN in 2016, could be sentenced to 15 years in jail.

On January 6, Masimov attended the Security Council meeting headed by Tokáyev, after which he was arrested.

The former presidential adviser, Ermujamet Ertisbaev, accused him this Saturday of hiding the presence of training camps for years, where the participants in the current riots would have been instructed.

“That is a terrible state crime,” he told public television.

Other analysts openly accuse Masimov of organizing a coup with the help of mercenaries from Afghanistan and the Middle East., who would have taken the Almaty airport and other official buildings with little opposition.

Tokáev also relieved the deputy head of the Security Council, Azamat Abdimomunov, but no to CSN number two, Samat Abish, nephew of former dictator Nazarbayev.

Precisely Nazarbayev reappeared after leaving the CSN headquarters this week with a call to support his successor, Tokáyev, “to overcome the current challenges and guarantee the integrity of our country,” according to his spokesman, Aidos Ukibai.

In recent days it had been rumored that Nazarbayev, 81, who left power in 2019, would have gone into exile with several members of his family, accused by the opposition of amassing a fortune inside and outside of Kazakhstan.

Among the slogans that the protesters chanted these days is the now traditional “Shal, ket” (Old man, go away).

A monument erected in honor of Nazarbayev was torn down by protesters in the Kazakh city of Taldikorgán during the protests.