Putin and the president of Kazakhstan discuss the restoration of “order”

Moscow (CNN) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Saturday discussed restoring “order” in Kazakhstan after days of violence and unrest, as several high-profile officials were detained on suspicion of treason. .

Tokayev told Putin that the situation in his country was “moving towards stabilization” and expressed his “appreciation” for the deployment of a Russian-led military bloc in Kazakhstan to try to control violence in the streets, the Kremlin said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the former head of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, Karim Massimov, and some other unidentified officials have been detained on suspicion of treason, the country’s National Security Committee announced, according to state media Khabar 24 on Saturday.

Violent protests in Kazakhstan in recent days have seen the government resign and a state of emergency declared as troops from a Russian-led military alliance head to the Central Asian country to help quell unrest. Dozens have died, hundreds have been injured and thousands of protesters have been arrested.

It is the biggest challenge yet for the autocratic Tokayev government, which sparked public anger at a spike in fuel prices that spreads to broader discontent with the government over corruption, living standards, poverty and poverty. Unemployment in the oil-rich former Soviet nation, report human rights organizations.

On January 5, protesters reportedly stormed the airport of the country’s largest city, Almaty, forcibly entered government buildings, and set fire to the main city administration office, media reported local. There were also reports of deadly clashes with the police and the military, an internet blackout across the country, and damaged buildings in three major cities.

The violence continued into the next day, with dozens of protesters killed and hundreds injured, according to an Almaty police officer. According to reports, security forces fired at protesters and explosions were heard near Republic Square in Almaty, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.

In a reading of Tokayev’s call with Putin on Saturday, Tokayev reportedly told Putin that the situation in the country is stabilizing but that “pockets of terrorist attacks persist. Therefore, the fight against terrorism will continue with all determination. “.

Tokayev declared January 10 a day of national mourning for the victims of the violent protests, his press office announced on Saturday.

As of January 7, a total of 18 law enforcement officers had been killed in the violence and 748 injured, state television Khabar 24 reported, citing the Interior Ministry. According to the state broadcaster, 26 “armed criminals” have been killed and 18 injured, and more than 3,000 protesters have been arrested during the riots across the country.

The Kazakh president “signed an order declaring January 10 as a day of national mourning in Kazakhstan regarding human victims as a result of terrorist acts in the country,” the press office said on Twitter.

It comes after the leader said on Friday that he had ordered security forces to “kill without warning” to stop the violent protests that have paralyzed the former Soviet republic.

In a defiant public speech, Tokayev claimed that the riots, which began earlier this week with protests against rising fuel prices, had been planned by well-trained “terrorist bandits” both inside and outside the country. CNN has not corroborated any claims made by the government or the president defending their use of violence and excessive force against protesters.

Flurry of rumors

Former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev remains in the country, his press secretary said on Twitter on Saturday after rumors that he had left amid the violence.

His press secretary, Aidos Ukibai, said the former leader remains in the capital city Nursultan without offering evidence.

“The leader of the nation remains in the capital of Kazakhstan, the city of Nur-Sultan. We ask that you do not spread false information. The leader of the nation is consulting and is in a direct line with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev,” Ukibai said.

Ukibai said Nazarbayev had made several phone calls with the leaders of Kazakhstan’s friendly countries.

“The leader of the nation calls to unite around the president of Kazakhstan to overcome current challenges and ensure security in the country,” he added.

It comes after Tokayev said in a televised speech on Wednesday that he had replaced Nazarbayev as head of the country’s Security Council.

Earlier this week, protesters pushed back the Nazarbayev statue in the city of Taldykorgan, in the southeastern Almaty region.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin resigned amid protests. Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting prime minister, and members of the government will continue to serve until the formation of the new cabinet, according to a statement posted on the presidential website on Wednesday.

Nazarbayev announced his resignation as president in March 2019, after nearly three decades in office. The former Communist Party official was the last of the leaders who ran the 15 Soviet republics when the USSR collapsed in 1991.

The capital of the country bears his name after his resignation.

Nazarbayev ran Kazakhstan like a typical autocrat: The State Department’s 2018 human rights report noted that Kazakhstan’s 2015 presidential elections, in which Nazarbayev received 98% of the votes cast, “were marked by irregularities and lacked genuine political competition. “

CNN’s Helen Regan contributed reporting.