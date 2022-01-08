Rancho “El Soyate”: the mystical history of Ángela Aguilar’s house

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 27 Views

It is nothing more and nothing less than the iconic property of the deceased Don Antonio Aguilar and Doña Flor Silvestre. The ranch “El Soyate” It is not simply the childhood home of Angela Aguilar and the rest of his family. It has a charm that translates it to a mystique history, from its architecture to every detail in its thousands of hectares.

The famous ranch “El Soyate” is associated with the preferred place in the world of the talented young woman Angela Aguilar. However, his story goes beyond emotions. It was, without a doubt, the place and the proof of love that Don Antonio Aguilar professed to his beloved wife Flor Silvestre.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Greatest loves: Aracely Arámbula and Gloria Trevi at 46 and 53 respectively dare and take over social networks

Aracely Arámbula Mexican actress and singer recently caused a sensation on Instagram by posing with …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved