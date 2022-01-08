Rancho “El Soyate”: the mystical history of Ángela Aguilar’s house

It is nothing more and nothing less than the iconic property of the deceased Don Antonio Aguilar and Doña Flor Silvestre. The ranch “El Soyate” It is not simply the childhood home of Angela Aguilar and the rest of his family. It has a charm that translates it to a mystique history, from its architecture to every detail in its thousands of hectares.

The famous ranch “El Soyate” is associated with the preferred place in the world of the talented young woman Angela Aguilar. However, his story goes beyond emotions. It was, without a doubt, the place and the proof of love that Don Antonio Aguilar professed to his beloved wife Flor Silvestre.

Rancho “El Soyate” is located in Zacatecas, Villanueva. It is an emblem of the entire Aguilar Dynasty. There are thousands of hectares that surround a great story. Each generation has lived its own experience and so it is that, the love for every corner, has a feeling.

SOURCE: El Sol de Zacatecas

However, it is worth noting that the farm was built on a part of all those hectares, while the rest repairs a natural beauty, without equal. Outside and inside, each portrait, each brick is listening to a song of each of the family members.

When you go through it, you see that everywhere there is a flower. In fact, the source is a quarry flower that is in the middle. The very Wild flowerOn one occasion, he said: “You cannot say that my dear Antonio made it for someone else, but for me who was his Flower.”

The history of this beloved ranch “El Soyate” refers to every detail. Surrounded by extensive gardens, stables, fountains and stables, this hacienda It is one of the most emblematic in the Mexican region.

Many do not know, but definitely the mystical history refers to the fact that in a part of its hectares is the tomb where the remains of Don Antonio Aguilar and his wife rest.

SOURCE: El Sol de Zacatecas

To this day, it is known that lThe owners of the property are the brothers Pepe Aguilar and Antonio Aguilar Jr., said by the stepsister herself, daughter of Doña Flor, Marcela Rubiales. “El Soyate” is for Pepe and Toño because they were the ones who worked that ranch. ”

It should be remembered that Doña Flor’s last wish was to be buried next to her great love, Don Antonio, and it was. The tomb is in a hermitage around an enchanting hill, within the “El Soyate” ranch.

There is no doubt that this ranch, in addition to uniting the family, has a mystical story and that is why it is the favorite place of Angela Aguilar. Which corner did you like the most?