Retired in a makeshift camp, PNC agents weigh in on the conflict in Nahualá – Prensa Libre

At least one agent of the National Civil Police (PNC) died and 19 others were injured this Friday, January 7, in an attack against the Guatemalan security forces in Nahualá, Sololá, the Government reported.

The mission was heading to the place to carry out a series of raids and arrests in the framework of the investigation of a massacre that in December It left 13 dead, the product of an old border conflict between Nahualá and the neighboring town of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán.

“We deeply regret the passing of an element of the Civil national police, the one who was cowardly attacked by criminal structures ”, declared Reyes.

The deceased police officer was identified as Mauricio Canahuí, while eight officers were wounded by gunshots and another 11 were treated for “forceful” blows, the official added.

Videos released by the Police showed the moment in which several uniformed men tried to flee along a dirt road on patrol cars or running, while firearm detonations were heard. Others were also attacked with stones, machetes and sticks.

The agents withdrew in a makeshift camp at km 170 the Alaska Summit, as far as neighbors have come to light bonfires and cook coffee for the policemen.

