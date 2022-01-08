Rocketfy, one of the most promising startups of 2022

A soonicorn is a company created after 2012 whose valuation exceeds 100 million dollars. The most interesting thing is that the term is used with those firms that have the potential to become a “unicorn” – that is, to be worth more than US $ 1 billion. Well, between the startup cataloged like this there is an antioqueña that promises this year: Rocketfy.

It is a platform to sell on the internet with a store, products, shipments and payments “in less than three minutes”, according to the “brains” behind the idea to EL COLOMBIANO. Basically, the strategy is to drive companies into e-commerce.

This technology emerged in 2020, with a capital of $ 100 million and based on three pillars: solving the difficulties –mainly of small businesses– to migrate to the digital world; provide easy access to its services and offer everything that its users may require, beyond the simple domain of the store on-line.

“The Rocketfy model is based on a fixed commission for each sale made on the platform, which allows users to have freedom in their business. The platform is intended for those who sell their own products, for large-scale suppliers, and for dropshippers, that is to say, those who sell third party products ”, they explain from the company.

Daniel Vargas, Alejandro Kratc, Juan Pablo Gutiérrez and Camilo Quitian are the names behind this startup, that today It has 41,000 users, but it goes for 1 million throughout Latin America.

To achieve this, they have already taken the first step, jumping abroad in less than a year. Last October they landed in Mexico, which today is the second home of the venture. They operate under the regulation of that country and now seek to expand to 18 more markets.