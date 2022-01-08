Roger Martínez apologizes after expulsion against Puebla

América tied in his presentation in the tournament and was weighed down by the expulsion of Roger Martínez, who apologized for the action against Puebla

América forward Roger Martínez offered an apology after he was sent off on Friday night in the match day 1 of Clausura 2022 against Puebla. The Colombian forward expressed on his Twitter account what he felt after the match that ended with a one-goal tie.

Sorry for the expulsion, but I am very proud of my teammates for the huev ***, the effort and the great sacrifice. Against everything and whoever is gamo pa ‘lante to death with this team”, Put the South American.

Given this, there were more criticisms than good comments from the azulcremas fans, and it is that those who sent him encouragement and confirmed his confidence were counted, compared to those who were upset by the few results he has given with the capital team.

No one, as far as I can remember, has been given so many opportunities. The market inflated you and we paid the penance. Out of 10 games we get a good one and you are not in the important ones. You need to feel that shirt, “put one of the fans.

A pardon is not enough, Roger. We as fans do not deserve to see these attitudes. More concentration on your part and we will all come out happy. Goodnight“Put a fan.

However, curiously, Pável Pardo, former figure of America, liked Roger’s apology as a way of acknowledging that the Colombian was wrong and that he may have more opportunities in Santiago Solari’s scheme.

