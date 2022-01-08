ROUND ROBIN – With hits, the Giants achieve their seventh victory

With an eight-race rally in the second inning, the Gigantes del Cibao emerged victorious against the Estrellas Orientales with a score of 9-4 this Friday at the Julián Javier stadium during the ninth day of Round Robin.

The victory is the third in a row for the Cibao team that remains in the first position with a 7-2 record, followed by the Tigres del Licey in second place with 5-4, Águilas Cibaeñas in third with 4-5 and the Estrellas Orientals in fourth with 3-6.

Richelson Peña (0-0.0.00) pitched in three episodes of two hits, two walks and struck out three. Andrew Case (1-0, 0.00), was the winner. Juan Minaya (1-0, 0.00) earned his third save.

Radhamés Liz (0-3, 12.86) was only able to complete one inning, allowing five hits, five runs, four earned, one strikeout and took the loss.

Juan Francisco drove in the Giants’ first run with a double in the second off Radhamés Liz. Carlos Peguero singled to center field and Juan Francisco scored from third.

In the same inning, catcher Carlos Paulino hit a double RBI hit with two more and Richard Ureña homered with one on board to extend the score.

The offense continued to respond and Marcell Ozuna homered in the same inning and with two more they made it 8-0.

In the third, Richard Urena singled in the ninth lap.

The Stars’ first run came in the fifth inning when a balk call to Giants pitcher Andrew Case allowed the runners to advance and Domingo Leyba scored from third.

Leyba was responsible for the next two All-Star runs when he singled to center field in the sixth to drive in the second and a sacrifice fly in the eighth for the third.

Elehuris Montero advanced to first on selection play and Michael Martinez scored the fourth green run.

For the Giants; Marcell Ozuna went 3-3, double, two runs, two RBIs, home run; Richard Ureña 4-2, scored, three RBIs; Carlos Peguero 4-2, scored, pushed; Carlos Paulino 3-2, scored, pushed; Isaac Rodriguez 4-2, two runs scored.

By the Stars; Domingo Leyba hit 3-2, scored, two RBIs; Héctor Sánchez 3-1, scored.