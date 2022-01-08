Rueda surprises in the call for the Colombia vs Honduras National Team, friendly, conclusions | Colombia selection

Reinaldo Rueda is clear about the objective of the friendly game that the Colombian National Team will play, on January 16 in Fort Lauderdale (United States), against its counterpart from Honduras: it is not a source of solutions in the short term, that is, for the Qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

Judging by the choice of the 20 summoned, the DT understands that there may be solutions in the long term, a kind of bank of options for the future, which may be at the end of this 2022 if the place to the Cup is ensured, or even a long time later.

The calls have in common that almost 90 percent are from the local environment, just what is necessary for a rival who is not the strongest in Concacaf and who has such a big mess in their own Playoffs that they will not wear out in matches preparation: a seasoned technician like Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez has it very clear.

That is why perhaps the payroll does not appeal to experienced men such as the absent Teófilo Gutiérrez, champion with Deportivo Cali, or David Silva, axis of Millonarios. Perhaps that is why there is nothing to see Álvaro Montero (Millonarios) and instead it is preferable to see a Mosquera (Medellín). Only the DT is certain about it.

But thinking even in that long term, it is convenient to understand some cases that attract attention.

1. The archers



Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo (Independiente Medellín, 30 years old), José Luis Chunga (Alianza, 30 years old) and Diego Novoa Urrego (América de Cali, 32 years old) appear in the call ahead of Álvaro Montero (Millonarios, 26 years old) and Aldair Quintana (Nacional, 27 years old), those who have a selection process and have been called in recent years. Why aren’t they there now? That is the great doubt: it is a fact that the three who will face Honduras are veterans and are there not to take the course but to solve the contingency of the youngest, who are not at their best competitive moment. Mosquera, who made a very good impression on his last call, is shaping up to be the starter in Fort Lauderdale.

2. The sides



Álvaro Angulo (Águilas Doradas, 24 years old) can be a left back or midfielder in the left zone, nothing less than an especially fragile zone and in the national teams for years. He was also in the morpho cycle past for the duel against Bolivia that ended up being almost a salute to the flag. He is young and, although for now it seems that with Mojica, Yairo Moreno and even Fabra the area is covered for the Qualifiers, Angulo consolidates as a firm candidate for Rueda for the future. On the right, there seems to be no discussion about Andrés Román (Millonarios, 26 years old), a candidate to start against Honduras.

3- The centrals



It is not that it is the first time that Rueda has seen them, since he had them in the morphocycle, at the beginning of his administration, but it is striking that they are two such disparate players in a position in which they do need reinforcement, Not only because of the injuries of men like Yerry Mina or Carlos Cuesta, but also because Dávinson and Lucumí can easily lose the starting position in their clubs and it would be necessary to think about the relays. Is Andrés Llinás Montejo – Millonarios, 24 years old)? Undoubtedly. And Germán Mera Cáceres (Junior, 31 years old)? It is probably not long term but it does require an experienced behind against Honduras in an area that will be totally new.

The real novelty passes through the absent because Jorge Marsiglia (Cali, 22 years old) has, on paper, all the arguments to be there and is not, although it is known that he is healthy and available. Sergio Mosquera (Tolima, 27 years old) would be the other candidate but he is injured … and according to what is said, several players of the Ibaguereño club were left out of the plans due to possible cases of covid 19.

4- The midfielders



It is an area in which there are many novelties but only one goal: you have to show that you can play in more than one position if you really want to stay on DT’s radar. Hómer Martínez Yépez (Junior, 24 years old), Daniel Giraldo Cárdenas (Junior, 29 years old), Stiven Vega Londoño (Millonarios, 23 years old) and Yásica Asprilla Martínez (Envigado and soon Watford from England, 18 years old) are the newest faces in the call to face Honduras.

Andrés Colorado (Cali, 25 years old) had already been, knows several positions and is a key card even in the medium term. But Martínez has already tried as a midfielder and central defender, Giraldo has done it by emergency but can give more, Vega is a real stick but he will kill himself to assert his youth and try to stay and Asprilla is a long, long plan term.

5- The forwards



It is curious but a position in which alternatives are urgent remains for two veterans: Fredy Hinestroza Arias (Junior, 31 years old) and Yimmi Chará Zamora (Portland Timbers, 30 years old). The first had competition until mid-December but the second stopped with the MLS a little over a month and a half ago. Many were missing Teófilo Gutiérrez (Cali, 36 years old) but in the pulse with Harold Preciado (Cali, 28 years old) he lost his pulse due to age and effectiveness in the face of the net. A Preciado already had it in Morphocycle Rueda, it will be necessary to see if the good completion of League II 2022 changes his perspective.