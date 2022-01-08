Rueda’s summoned for the friendly between Colombia and Honduras

Bogota Colombia.
World Cup players Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero lead the call for Colombia for the friendly match against Honduras, which will be played in Fort Lauderdale (USA) on January 16, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported this Friday .
Among those summoned by the Colombian national coach, Reinaldo Rueda, there is no Colombian among those who are part of European teams, who will be added later for the South American Qualifying matches against Peru in Barranquilla and Argentina as a visitor.
However, Rueda made use of Quintero, who plays in China, and Cristian Arango and Yimmi Chará, who do so in the United States league.
The calls will be concentrated next Sunday in Barranquilla and three days later they will travel to the United States.
“This match will serve as preparation for the qualifying games for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that the Colombian team will play between the last week of January and the first of February against Peru and Argentina,” the FCF said in a statement. .
Colombia, which is fourth with 17 points in the South American qualifier to Qatar 2022, will host Peru on the 28th of this month in Barranquilla and on February 1 it will face Argentina.
– The following is the list of summoned:
Archers: Andrés Mosquera Marmolejo (Independent Medellín), Diego Novoa Urrego (América de Cali) and José Luis Chunga (Alianza Petrolera).
Defenses: Stiven Vega Londoño, Andrés Llinás and Andrés Felipe Román (Millionaires); Germán Mera and Hómer Martínez (Junior) and Alvaro Angulo Mosquera (Águilas Doradas).
Frills: Sebatián Gómez and Yerson Candelo (Atlético Nacional); Andrés Colorado (Deportivo Cali), Daniel Giraldo (Junior); Juan Fernando Quintero (Shenzhen FC- (CHI), Ylaser Asprilla (Envigado) and Yimmi Chará (Portland Timbers-USA).
Forwards: Fredy Hinestroza and Miguel Ángel Borja (Junior); Harold Preciado (Deportivo Cali) and Cristian Arango (Los Angeles Football Club-USA).