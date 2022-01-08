Rueda’s summoned for the friendly between Colombia and Honduras

World Cup players Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero lead the call for Colombia for the friendly match against Honduras, which will be played in Fort Lauderdale (USA) on January 16, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported this Friday .

Among those summoned by the Colombian national coach, Reinaldo Rueda, there is no Colombian among those who are part of European teams, who will be added later for the South American Qualifying matches against Peru in Barranquilla and Argentina as a visitor.

However, Rueda made use of Quintero, who plays in China, and Cristian Arango and Yimmi Chará, who do so in the United States league.

The calls will be concentrated next Sunday in Barranquilla and three days later they will travel to the United States.