Santiago Solari in America vs. Puebla: Argentine coach entered the field, went crazy before the referee and was sent off | VIDEO | Liga MX | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

He put aside the measure and had a reaction rarely seen since he arrived in Mexico to assume the technical direction of the America club. Santiago Solari got out of control, he got on the field to claim the referee and, later, he was expelled from the duel against Puebla, at the start of the Clausura of the MX League.

At minute 31 of the first half, the Argentine coach ran towards the zone of the main judge, after an infraction by Roger Martínez against Maximiliano Araujo was sanctioned, and rebuked the referee for other actions that happened in the match.

The referee, almost immediately, took the red card out of his pocket and the ‘Indiecito’ showed it to him, who was beside himself. Already expelled, Solari left and continued with the protests, shouting things to the air.

America vs. Puebla: the preview

The ‘Eagles’ must take up the challenge two days after reporting the contagion of COVID-19 from three of their members. It will be the third tournament under the command of Argentine Santiago Solari, who had a brief stint on the Real Madrid bench.

In the two previous tournaments, América del ‘Indiecito’ had outstanding performances in the regular phase, but fell in the quarterfinals in the league, which led to serious questions.

“We face the new tournament with great enthusiasm, renewed energy, desire to start and enjoy football, an exciting sport that I hope does not have to stop due to the cases of COVID-19”, Solari expressed in the previous one.

