The Colombia selection older suffered a loss for the January 16 game in Fort Lauderdale, against Honduras.

“The coaching staff of the Colombian Men’s Senior National Team reports that the player Sebastian Gomez It has been called off and will not be able to join the group’s concentration in Barranquilla, because the tests carried out today by Atlético Nacional yielded positive results, “the FCF reported in a statement.

The replacement of Sebastián Gómez in the call

The technician Reinaldo Rueda he called in an emergency a new player for the meeting next week.

“This information was immediately sent to the Colombian Soccer Federation by the club and for this reason the player will be replacing him. Yeimar Gomez Seattle Sounders, “the document adds.

Yeimar Gómez had already been called up by Rueda for the double date in November, against Brazil and Paraguay, but he has not yet had minutes with the Senior National Team.

Thus, the quota of local players on Rueda’s list was reduced from 17 to 16. The team will meet starting Monday in Barranquilla and on January 13 it will travel to the United States.

