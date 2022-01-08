Sherlyn’s son André received these incredible gifts for Three Kings Day: photos and video | Famous

Since the Mexican actress was pregnant, she has shared many moments in her new stage.
And since the birth of her first-born André, she has not stopped showing the great love she has for him; He has even boasted of the trips they make as mother and son around the world.
But that’s not all, he still shares the emotion of the little one when receiving his gifts, both his mother and his followers fell in love with his reaction.
Sherlyn’s son gets excited about the gifts from the Magi
André was very happy for the arrival of the Three Wise Men and his proud mother showed it. Through Instagram stories, Sherlyn shared several videos.
In matching pajamas, mom and son were excited to see the toys. André, too, was a bit astonished by a little house that also had more toys inside: some books from the cartoon ‘Paw Patrol’ and a mini pin pon.
And how can we forget the miniature bike, which the little one couldn’t stop pointing out.
Without a doubt, the singer’s first-born will spend days riding his minike and Sherlyn will show us her son’s happiness as always.
André visits the sea and falls in love
As he did on his well-deserved vacation on the beach, where they closed the year with a view of the sea and enjoying the sun and the breeze.
To show this is the video he shared on his Instagram account, where the little boy is full of sand on his body and kicking the sand while laughing out loud.
“I’m dying of love”, “Oh how beautiful”, “That is called happiness. He is a happy child ❤ God bless him ”and“ I love seeing your publications, you have a beautiful little one, full of joy and happiness ”, among others.
The publication that has more than 71 thousand likes was not the only one that fell in love with its fans, like the clip in which Sherlyn holds her sleeping son in her arms.
“Oh no, that beautiful video”, “It is the most beautiful thing you can have in your arms”, “It looks like you” and “I love to see how much you enjoy your little man at every opportunity, you are always there, you are a great mom ”, are comments from fans who follow her profile.
What other photo or video will Sherlyn and her son surprise us with?