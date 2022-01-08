Sinéad O’Connor’s 17-year-old son found dead

(CNN) – Sinéad O’Connor’s 17-year-old son has died, the singer’s management company confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

On Friday, a Garda spokesman told the Irish Mirror that a body had been recovered and that police were linking it to a missing person report on Shane O’Connor.

The famous “Nothing compares 2U” singer shared a sequence of brief statements on her unverified Twitter account saying that her son Shane O’Connor “decided to end his earthly struggle” and urged “no one to follow his example.”

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace, “O’Connor tweeted.

Irish authorities first issued a missing person statement on Thursday, requesting “the public’s assistance in tracking down the whereabouts of Shane O’Connor”, who “has been missing from Newbridge, Co. Kildare, since 6 January 2022.” .

“Shane was last seen this morning in the Tallaght area, Dublin 24,” Gardai’s statement said Thursday.

Following her son’s disappearance, the Irish singer posted a series of tweets desperately pleading with her son to turn himself in to the authorities.

When asked for comment, Gardai law enforcement authorities told CNN that, for data protection reasons, they could not confirm the veracity of O’Connor’s tweets, or Shane O’Connor’s missing status.

The Irish singer paid tribute to her son, dedicating “Ride Natty Ride” by Bob Marley on Twitter.

“This is for my Shaney. Light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No limit can separate us, “O’Connor said.

