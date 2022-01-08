Singer Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son found dead

The 17-year-old son of Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, Shane, was found dead after he was reported missing this week, Irish police confirmed on Saturday, who had made an appeal to locate him.

The young man had disappeared this Thursday, allegedly after leaving a medical center where he was under surveillance for suicide risk and was last seen in Tallaght, south of Dublin.

A police spokesman confirmed to local media today that “following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of ​​Wicklow on Friday, January 7, the ‘missing person’ appeal in relation to 17-year-old Shane O’Connor , It has stopped”.

Sinéad O’Connor, 55, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the teenager, which she had with folk singer Donal Lunny, in a moving message: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, he decided to end his earthly anguish today and is now with God. “

The singer, who changed her name to Shuhada’Davitt in 2018, also posted a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to her son, one of four the Irish has had.

According to the media, O’Connor had threatened Tallaght Hospital with a lawsuit in case “something happened” to his son, who allegedly left that medical center where he was under surveillance due to the risk of suicide.

The police had renewed the call to locate the young man, with a message describing Shane’s physical appearance, the clothes he was wearing and indicating the place where he was last seen and where he indicated that they were concerned about his “well-being ” of the boy.