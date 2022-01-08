Singer Sinead O’Connor’s son found dead

The 17-year-old son of Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, Shane, was found dead after he was reported missing this week, Irish police confirmed on Saturday, who had made an appeal to locate him.

The young man had disappeared this Thursday, supposedly after leaving a medical center where he was under surveillance for risk of suicide and was last seen in Tallaght, south of Dublin.

A police spokesman confirmed to local media today that “following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of ​​Wicklow on Friday, January 7, the ‘missing person’ appeal in relation to 17-year-old Shane O’Connor , It has stopped”.

Sinéad O’Connor, 55, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the teenager, he had with folk singer Donal Lunny, in a moving message: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, decided to end his earthly anguish today and is now with God.”

My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: – Sinead The 1 And Only (@OhSineady) January 8, 2022

The singer, who changed her name to Shuhada’Davitt in 2018, also posted a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to her son, one of four the Irish has had.

According to the media, O’Connor had threatened Tallaght Hospital with a lawsuit in case “something happened” to his son, who supposedly left that medical center where he was under surveillance due to the risk of suicide.

The police had renewed the call to locate the young man, with a message in which he described the physical appearance of Shane, the clothes he was wearing and indicated the place where he was last seen and where he indicated that they were concerned about the “well-being ” of the boy.

The PAS Line is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help people with suicidal behavior or mental health problems such as: depression, domestic violence and anxiety disorders, among others. If you have or know someone with suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-981-0023 immediately.