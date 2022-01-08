Snow or no snow, we have to work: salesman

This would be an unnoticed sound in the streets of Sunset Park if it were not for the fact that the seller of tamales left at five in the morning with his cart to Fourth Avenue, regardless of the fact that this Friday the first winter storm of the season fell.

“If snow falls, don’t fall, here we have to be working because if we don’t work we don’t eat, the children want this, we have to come to work,” said the vendor Mauricio.

Mauricio put up a plastic canopy so that the snow does not fall on his food. He says that despite the snowfall he has had a sales day because with the cold, people crave a warm atole.

Like him, many Sunset Park residents left early, trying to make their way over the white sidewalks.

And it is that in some parts of the city there were snow accumulations of between 5 and 9 inches, a little more than predicted.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

“Snow is part of life, here whoever does not live in New York with snow does not know what New York is,” said a neighbor.

No problems or outages were reported in the public transportation system, while 1,600 trucks plowed snow kept the asphalt in condition.

Those that were affected were the airports. At least 223 flights were canceled at JFK, while 338 at La Guardia.

The public schools had a normal school day, but for some parents this was inappropriate. “

I kept him warm, even he had a little cough, I also have a bad cough, all that makes it difficult for us, “said a family man.

And while public schools stayed open, the Archdiocese of New York canceled classes at public elementary schools.