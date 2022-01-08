So you can enjoy your own fiber connection from miles away

Imagine that you live in an urban nucleus, and you also have a country house or a farmhouse several kilometers away of that urban nucleus. In the urban nucleus you have your fiber coverage and your connection, but in the country house only 4G coverage arrives, or you may even only have 3G coverage, which does not usually exceed 7 Mbps.

60 GHz antennas: up to 12 km range

If you don’t have fiber or 4G coverage, one of the few options you have is to use satellite Internet. The problem is that it is too expensive, where Starlink charges 499 euros for the kit, plus a monthly fee of 108 euros. Luckily you can simply share your own remote fiber network with two antennas.

In the following video from LinusTechTips we can see an example of how these antennas can completely change the way you use a house, where you can live peacefully enjoying teleworking. His parents’ house is 5 kilometers across the lake, and the connection reaches perfectly to the house where they do not have any type of fixed broadband access.