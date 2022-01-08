Son of Lety Calderón talks about his “courtship” with Marjorie de Sousa: “Let’s go little by little”

During an interview for the Marco Antonio Regil podcast, Luciano, eldest son of actress Lety Calderón, spoke without filters about his “courtship” with Marjorie de Sousa, where he confessed some dreams that he would like to fulfill with her.

And, although the 17-year-old had already revealed that the Venezuelan actress likes him a lot and is even already his girlfriend, he was again surprised by ensuring that for now he has to wait for their relationship to be true.

“She is an actress and she is very pretty. First, let’s go little by little. You have to wait and then if it’s a relationship and that’s it ”. Luciano Collado Calderon

Luciano, who is also the son of lawyer Juan Collado, reiterated that one day he would like to be a footballer and even a pilot to take Marjorie de Sousa for a ride in his private plane, where he was touched once again by explaining that “he would take her to the end of the world and beyond.”

In the entertaining talk entitled ‘How to rescue the inner child?’, The young man also confessed that he dreams of going to a beautiful place like an island, where he plans to marry Marjorie: “There a wedding. I would like (Marjorie de Sousa) to be here with me and if she wants I can take her to Cancun, Brazil, France or Paris ”, he added.

However, he again caused a stir by revealing that he would like to be a superhero to protect the actress from any danger and that he would not care if in the future he gains weight, since he will always love her because “she is very pretty and she is an incredible woman ”.

Finally Leticia Calderón’s eldest son confessed that he is passionate about music, but especially reggaeton and perreo, a rhythm that he learned to dance with the help of the videos, so “one day” he would also like to fulfill another of his dreams: dancing with Marjorie de Sousa.

This is not the first time that Luciano talks about his feelings, because in September 2021 he confessed for the first time that he is in love with Marjorie de Sousa. It was during a meeting with the media at the Mexico City airport where he revealed that he would take her to the end of the world:

“I love her with all my heart”, plus she only has eyes for the blonde.

