“Stay Close”, to see or not to watch the series based on Harlan Coben’s novel on Netflix? | REVIEW | Stay Close | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

Not all content in Netflix it is captivating. The phrase, turned into a cliché in current times, becomes perhaps undeniable when productions such as “Stay Close” appear. And, just as the critics have been praising with proposals such as “The Crown”, “Ozark” or “Narcos”, it would not have to shut up when telling the truth: the series directed by Daniel O’Hara and Lindy Heymann is bad. We will try to support it below.

LOOK: “Lord, give me patience”: our review of the first chapter of the new ATRESplayer Premium series

“Stay Close” is a new adaptation included in the agreement that Netflix signed with the American writer Harlan Coben to bring at least 14 of his books to streaming. For those who have not had the opportunity to read it, this New Jersey-born author has sold more than 70 million copies of his novels, mainly belonging to the genre of suspense and crime. The text on which the miniseries that we are discussing is based was published in the first quarter of 2012 and managed to position itself for several weeks as the Best Seller of the New York Times, a merit that not many can boast about.

But a success in the editorial field does not necessarily ensure the same result in the audiovisual field. “Stay Close” is divided into eight chapters and tells the story of Megan Pierce (Cush Jumbo), a former nightclub dancer who tries to leave behind everything related to her past. To do this, he not only fled – literally – from his job, but also changed his name. And so, after meeting a man (Dave Shaw / Daniel Francis), she falls in love and begins a relationship that resulted in three children. That is to say, the end dreamed of.

However, everything in Megan’s peaceful life seems to change abruptly when out of nowhere she finds on her front door a note dedicated to Cassie, the name she used to have when she worked nights. Who was able to find Megan’s house? What is behind this notice? But fundamentally, why does our protagonist panic just thinking that her seemingly buried life has returned?

Scene from “Stay close.” (Photo: Netflix)

Something that is quickly revealed in “Stay Close” is that we are facing a history of violence and victims. Through her work, Cassie was exposed to dozens of men who tried to get close to her. In this group there are, of course, both good and bad. One of them, prey to obsession, made his life impossible. Another, however, ran the opposite way and even managed to ask her to marry him.

As the minutes go by, the idea of ​​“bringing things from the past” becomes uncontrollable. The violent disappearance of the person who tormented Cassie (Stewart Green / Rod Hunt), the return of a mysterious cashier from the place where Cassie danced (Lorraine Griggs / Sarah Parish), but also close friends of the protagonist come back to life –17 years later —As if nothing else, forcing a key resource in novels and movies: verisimilitude.

As in any crime movie, with crime and blood everywhere, “Stay Close” includes detectives and murderers. The first couple is made up of Michael Broome (James Nesbitt, the best performance in the entire cast) and Erin Cartwright (Jo Joyner), while the second is made up of a duo that in their attempt to generate fear they fail completely, showing off on several occasions more like Team Rocket in Pokémon than a pair of hitmen for hire. Barbie (Poppy Gilbert) and Ken (Hyoie O’Grady) perform actions that lack the slightest sustenance, such as dancing choreography before ‘performing’ their violent acts, or planning a romantic future together before stabbing someone on request.

James Nesbitt in “Stay Close”. (Photo: Netflix)

It would be unfair to analyze a series like “Stay Close” without commenting on Cush Jumbo’s performance as the lead. Forced by an obviously irregular and at times illogical script, the British actress does what she can to give life to a woman fleeing her past, being at times extremely brave to face a hitman armed with a knife on the ground. , and in others rather cowardly as to hide something quite simple from his eldest daughter.

Without wishing to stone this new Netflix production, it is correct to say that, in its last two episodes, “Stay Close” takes a second wind. With the truth almost afloat and in an absolutely unusual mix between characters from the past and the present, the series based on the book by Harlan Coben becomes an absolute thriller, in which honorable detectives like Michael Broome will discover how easy it can be sleep with the enemy, as we watch Cassie (Megan) and her family desperately fight for their lives.

Scene from “Stay close.” (Photo: Netflix)

Except for these last two details, Netflix’s production falls short of expectations, and should you conclude its eight almost hour-long episodes, you will most likely feel that, sadly, you wasted your time.

THE TOKEN :

Synopsis: When Carlton Flynn disappears the same night as Stewart Green, but 17 years later, a series of events is triggered in the lives of the people linked to both.

Original title: “Stay Close”.

Cast: Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Classification: +16 years

Gender: Crime, Thriller, Drama

Rating: ★

RELATED VIDEO :

“I’m Betty, the ugly one”: that’s how the scene of Patricia Fernández was made on the bus. (Source: Skip Intro)

FOLLOW TO SKIP INTRO IN INSTAGRAM :