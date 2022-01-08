“Still unable to act”: Kristoff questions Vadhir Derbez’s talent

Kristoff Racynski has made a name for himself as a film critic for several years, when he had his own show on Telehit called “Kristoff Cinema.”

It was on his YouTube channel that the Polish director, actor and host criticized Vadhir Derbez’s latest film, released through the Prime Video streaming platform called “El Amarre”.

The film, starring Eugenio Derbez’s son, Fabiola Guajardo and Sofía Espinoza, was released at the end of October and could not generate much noise.

Speaking about her, Kristoff said that despite having participated in various projects, Vadhir still cannot perform credibly.

“The actors don’t understand anything, their diction is terrible. Vadhir Derbez is still unable to act… there is no chemistry between the actors and you never think they are in love ”, he pointed.

It should be noted that the critic not only lashed out against the actor, but against the project in general, including the music they used, the production and even the story. The film has a low score of 3/10 on IMDb.

So far, none of the protagonists have responded to Kracynski.

Here you can see the trailer of the film

Here you can see Kristoff’s review