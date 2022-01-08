Stingy: Luis Miguel does not pass the maintenance to his children with Aracely Arámbula. Why?

Luis Miguel, Mexican singer and music producer, is undoubtedly a successful artist who earns large amounts of money. Due to this, the fact that he does not pay child support surprises all his fans. The singer is considered one of the largest and most successful artists in Latin America for his wide range of musical styles. The producer has sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

From 2005 to early 2009, Luis Miguel He was a couple of Aracely Arámbula, with whom he had two children: Miguel in 2007, and Daniel in 2008. For his part Arambula is a Mexican actress and singer, who started her career with small appearances in soap operas. However, the actress grew up in the industry, managing to play great characters such as Altagracia Sandoval, “La Doña” in the Telemundo production of “La Doña”.

Recently Luis Miguel He has been highly criticized for not paying the maintenance corresponding to his children Daniel and Miguel. However apparently the singer would have a reason for this and this was revealed during the analysis of the producer’s bioseries. The analysis was carried out by Gustavo Adolfo Infante, Mónica Noguera, Shanik Berman, Chucho Gallejos and Víctor Hugo Sánchez during the “De Primera Mano” program.

This is how journalists discovered why LuisMi do not weigh your children with Aracely Arambula despite having a great fortune in the bank. About this, the journalists said: “It is a reflection of what he learned and did not learn to be a father,” argued Victor; to which Shanik replied: “His dad let him drink milkshakes when he had millions of dollars from Luis Miguel, when he was little.” Sánchez finally affirmed: “It is easy to reply and not get out of the pattern and justify that but that was not a good father: ‘it is what I experienced.”

Image: Soccer, Radio Formula

In April 2021, Aracely Arambula initiated a strategy so that Luis Miguel comply with its obligations, since it does not pay the maintenance of Daniel and Miguel. Incredibly, the singer’s lawyer argued that the sum of money that the actress was asking for was quite high, so there was no way to pay that sum of money at that time.