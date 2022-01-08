TENNIS – Barty and Nadal advance to semifinals in Adelaide and Melbourne

Top-seeded Ash Barty advanced to the Adelaide International semi-finals with a 6-3, 6-4 win over recent Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin on Friday, with Rafael Nadal doing the same in Melbourne without going out to the court, due to the retirement of his rival, Tallon Griekspoor.

The victory was flavored of revenge for Barty, who had lost to Kenin in the semifinals of the Australian Open two years ago at Melbourne Park.

“The serve went well for me,” said Barty, who had 17 aces and is getting back in shape after four months without competing. He reappeared on Wednesday, with a triumph over Coco Gauff in three sets.

Barty, the 2021 Wimbledon champion, will face Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

Swiateck, the 2020 French Open champion, eliminated Victoria Azarenka with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

He also advanced to the semifinals Elena Rybakina, who dispatched Shelby Rogers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Nadal returned to the courts after a five-month absence on Thursday, beating Ricardas Berankis in straight sets. Following Griskspoor’s retirement, the final will be played on Saturday against Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat Alex Molcan 6-2, 6-1.

In other tournaments, Marin Cilic and Gael Monfils advanced to the semifinals of the Adelaide International. Cilic edged Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-2 and Monfils defeated Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-1.

So did Naomi Osaka and Simona Halep, the top two seeds, at Summer Set 1 in Melbourne. Osaka beat Andre Petkovic 6-1, 7-5 and Halep beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

In the women’s leg of the WTA Summer Set 2, also in Melbourne, Amanda Anisimova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 and Daria Kasatkina got rid of Nuria Parrizas Díaz 7-5, 6- one.

All of these tournaments serve as preparation for the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the season, which kicks off on January 17.