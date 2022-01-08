Terrible job creation data, but big drop in unemployment By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Laura Sánchez
Investing.com – The US employment data for the month of December was one of lime and another of sand.
Last month, 199,000 were created, a figure lower than the previous month and lower than estimated.
The best data is that, which falls to 3.9% (much better than expected; in December it was 4.2%)
Also bad news in the. 211,000 were created in December, worse than estimated.
Average hourly earnings, in term, rose 4.7% and the data points to 0.6%, better than expected.
