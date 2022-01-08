The 10 most downloaded iPhone games of the week on the App Store | from January 3 to 9 | Cell phones | Smartphone | nnda nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Tired of the same apps? Today we bring you the list of games for cell phones with the most downloaded iOS operating system of the week, according to the application App Annie, both free and paid. All video games featured on this list can be downloaded through the App Store.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on the App Store, while the free game for iPhone with the most downloads in the last seven days is Slap And Run.

Some of the paid games for iOS devices that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Five nights at freddy’s. On the other hand, CatLife – BitLife Cat Game are the most downloaded free games for Android this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for iPhone

Slap and Run – VOODOO CatLife – BitLife Cat Game – Candywriter, LLC Subway Surfers – Sybo Games ApS Bloody Bastards – Tibith Cross’em All – Netmarble Turkey Coloring Match – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD Roblox – Roblox Corporation Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D – Tap2Play LLC Trivia Star: Trivia Games Quiz – Super Lucky Games LLC Giant Wanted – SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

Top 10 paid games for iPhone

Minecraft – Mojang Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam, LLC Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam, LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 3 – Clickteam, LLC Bloons TD 6 – ninja kiwi Five Nights at Freddy’s: SL – Clickteam, LLC FNaF 6: Pizzeria Simulator – Clickteam, LLC Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

Top 10 highest grossing games for iPhone

Roblox – Roblox Corporation Genshin Impact – miHoYo Limited Candy Crush Saga – King Clash Royale – Supercell Garena Free Fire – New Age – GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED Call of Duty®: Mobile – Activision Publishing, Inc. Pokémon GO – Niantic, Inc. Royal Match – Dream Games, Ltd. Coin Master – Moon Active Clash of Clans – Supercell

How to download apps and games on the iPhone or iPad

On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch, open the App Store.

Browse or search for the app you want to download. If you find a game that says Arcade, subscribe to Apple Arcade to play it.

Tap or click the price or Get button. If you see the “Open” button instead of the price or the “Get” button, it means that you have already purchased or downloaded that app.

In the App Store, if an app shows the Get button instead of the price, it means that the app is free. You will not be charged for downloading a free app. Some free apps offer subscriptions and in-app purchases, giving you access to more features and content, among other things. Learn more about in-app purchases and subscriptions.

