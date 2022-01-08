The 13 members of the Esmad injured in the attack recover in clinics – Cali – Colombia

While a security council is being held after the attack against a truck that was transporting members of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (Esmad) in the Puerto Rellena sector, in Cali, the 13 injured policemen are recovering in three medical centers.

(It may interest you: This is what is known about the injured in the attack against Esmad in Cali)

The uniformed men received a visit from the general director of the National Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia. None of the injured are in danger of death, but some have a delicate condition.

(You can read: Security Council with Police Director for attack against Esmad)

In statements to the media prior to the security council, General Vargas revealed that an increase in the reward of 70 million pesos will be defined, which has been offered by whoever gives information that allows the capture of the material authors of the attack.

However, Vargas stressed that the ELN claimed responsibility for the attack and pointed out that it is due to the recent blows that the Armed Forces have attacked that guerrilla group, like the death of alias ‘Fabián’, one of its leaders.

The Director of the Police added that after the operation in which alias ‘Fabián’ was discharged, it was known that the Eln was going to take action against the Public Force. “From other sources, for a couple of months now, we had knowledge of any intention after the death of ‘Fabián’ here in the city of Cali after a very important operation, the most important against the Eln last year,” he revealed Vargas.

President Iván Duque said that the ELN wants to influence this year’s elections.

Defense Minister Diego Molano will participate in the security council and make announcements after it.

In the Colombia Clinic there are: Mayor Óscar Ochoa Rodríguez. He is stunned by the blast wave, his ears are affected and his left foot is bruised.

Patrolman Felipe Zapata López, has multiple splinters on both legs.

Patrolman Carlos Julián Osorio Zuluaga: irregular wound on the skull, splinter on the neck.

Patrolman Óscar Iván Flórez Álvarez: stunned by the explosive wave.

(More in context: Duque says that Eln claimed the attack and seeks to influence elections)

At the Lili Clinic there is the assistant mayor Ómar Andrés Zapata Muñoz, who has multiple trauma due to splinters, soft tissue trauma to the right leg.

Patrol officer Fabio Andrés Payares Barrios: multiple splinter trauma, soft tissue trauma, face and right upper limb.

Patrol boat Johan David Franco Daza: multiple splinter trauma.

Patrolman Mauricio Javier Castañeda Puentes: splinters in the neck and head, trauma to the left eye and exposed fracture in both hands.

Patrolman Fabio Steven Rondón Tamayo: injuries to the left hand, multiple splinters to the buttocks and thighs.

(We suggest: $ 70 million reward for perpetrators of the Esmad attack in Cali)

Patrolman Jhoan Andrés Cifuentes Cano: slight head injury and ankle and foot trauma.

Patrolman Luis Alberto Ramos Acevedo: multiple injuries in upper and lower limbs.

At the Western Regional Clinic are patrolman Alejandro Naranjo Flórez, who is stunned by the explosive wave, and patrolman Jefferson Alberto Loaiza Gómez, who has splinters in his left arm and is stunned by the explosive wave.

More news from Colombia

Spanish photographer turns eight missing in Cabo de la Vela

This is how the main roads of the country are for this bridge of Kings