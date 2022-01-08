The best extensions and essentials for Google Chrome

You can check between the three options: spelling, grammar, and enhancements. And, among the improvements, it offers us options such as clarity, conciseness, non-discriminatory language, vocabulary, etc. You can activate or choose the ones you want and you can decide between several available and compatible correction languages.

Grammarly

Grammarly is another of the most useful if you are looking for extensions to correct spelling or grammar mistakes in the browser. Detects mistakes or words that are have been used in a context that is not theirs but it has a main drawback compared to the previous one: it is only intended to correct or detect in English.

It is useful on any website you use, be it Gmail or Facebook, and it is completely free to eliminate any mistakes you make or to choose a word that fits what you are trying to say, especially when we are not fluent in another language.

Google translator

It is one of those that can never be absent and will help us translate everything we visit on the Internet. Google Translate has its own extension for you to add the translations to the toolbar. It automatically detects the language of the web you are visiting and you simply have to choose the output language.

It does not need presentation and is one of the most essential. Not only does it translate the entire web page, but by touching the icon in the toolbar, a box will appear where we can enter a word to have its version instantly in another language without leaving a web, without changing the program.

Productivity

If you usually use your computer to work, there are Google Chrome extensions that will make your life easier. They will allow you to concentrate more, record tutorials or have a calendar always ready with all your tasks and habits.

Screencastify

Screencastify is, as its name suggests, a tool for taking screenshots. Windows allows us to do so with our own settings, but we can also add an extension to Google Chrome to take screenshots or to save what is happening in our browser. To make a video tutorial of something you need, to show something to co-workers or even your mother.

It is a free option although with paid versions but we will not necessarily have to pay anything to use it. Creations can be exported in GIF, MP3 or MP4 and we can store the videos or share them directly with tools like Google Classroom for example, or upload them directly to Google Drive to store them in the cloud or share them with whoever we want.

Forest

Forest is one of the best Google Chrome extensions that seeks to be focused and not distract us, not waste time. Forest is an application for iOS and Android that what it does is gamify our productivity: it works very easily and it simply consists of growing trees if we are not using the mobile phone. You can create tasks with times from 10 minutes to 80 minutes and during that time you should not use the phone. If you succeed, you make a tree grow and you increase your forest.

Forest is an application for mobile phones but it has a version of the extension for Chrome that allows us to choose which websites are on the white list or on the black list and thus we will not leave our work or study page to concentrate.

Hey Habit

If we start the year with new promises and try to quit or pick up new habits, then Hey habit You can help us with this from the browser. If we are one of those who use Google Chrome every day, then this extension can be very useful if we want it to remind us of the tasks, activities or things that we have to do every day to achieve our goals.

It is one of the most interesting if we want have a routine or improve productivityd because it will allow us to create and follow habits from the browser itself with a dashboard in which we can see all the tasks of the day and not only work but health tasks, tasks at home, etc.

To watch movies and series

If you use the browser to watch movies and series using streaming tools, we can log into them and take advantage of these Google Chrome extensions to get the most out of them, to see statistics, discover hidden categories or watch the different contents with friends even if each one is in his house.

Netflix Party

If you want to watch Netflix with friends, Netflix Party is a fundamental extension in Google Chrome that you cannot miss. It is designed to view content from the platform simultaneously between several people but you all have to have an account in the service. It is enough that you have the extension installed and it generates a link that you can share among all to see the series or synchronized movie and you can comment on it, react together.

In addition, the Google Chrome extension has a built-in chat that allows us to access directly without resorting to WhatsApp or other tools. Y it’s totally free and one of the most successful if we look for browser add-ons.

Netflix: Viewing Statistics

One of the most recommended for movie fans or the series is Netflix viewing statistics for Google Chrome because it will give us all the details about our profile, data that does not appear by default when we access the streaming platform. For example, you will see: how long have you seen, total number of titles you have seen since you have the account, viewing date of the first title played, total viewing time, maximum time watching something during a day, number of devices used, number of movies, average weekly time watching Netflix, episodes seen …

We simply must have open our profile on the platform and tap on the bar icon in the browser. We can see not only the different statistics but you can unlock achievements and medals or you can see the time and date that someone has seen something with your profile and from what device it has been.

Hidden Netflix Categories

Although there are complete lists on the Internet, having them on hand is always good. Netflix has thousands and thousands of hidden or specific categories that allow us to find what we like beyond what the carousel shows us in our profile. For example, if you want Japanese romantic comedies or are looking for Norwegian action movies. All specific and concrete without the need to search for it manually.

There are several extensions With this work, although one of the most recommended is Netflix Hidden Categories that will allow us to open a drop-down menu where we can search among the thousands and thousands of options that it offers us.

We see

There are other tools that will work with any streaming platform you use, regardless of which one you have, you can use We see that it is an extension for Google Chrome of “party” and it works with YouTube, with Amazon Prime Video, with Netflix or with Disney Plus so that watch all the content simultaneously with your friends. It synchronizes all the screens so that you can start watching at the same time any chapter or movie that interests you and it also allows you to have a voice chat with which you can comment on everything that happens.

It is an easy-to-use, free, and very easy-to-use extension. It not only supports voice chat possibility but we can also have a video call from Vemos.

Personalization in Google Chrome

If we want to customize our browser with different designs, changing the colors or changing the letters of it … there are extensions that allow it.

Momentum

It is one of the most popular extensions to customize Google Chrome, since every time we open a new browser tab, we see a background image along with our name and information about the current time and temperature at our location. What’s more, Momentum allows you to add other data on this screen, such as certain pending tasks that we want to be reminded of or favorite links.

Momentum is not one of the Google Chrome extensions most useful of this list but it allows us to give a different and original touch to our browser if we seek to increase the productivity but, above all, to have a screen that transmits us calm and prepares us to get to work.

Rescroller

If you are tired of the boring scroll bar of the browser to scroll, this extension allows us to customize it to our liking It is not something that will change the way you use Google Chrome but you may want to give it a different touch of color or design to the bar when you browse the Internet and you can do it for free and choosing between several different models, colors, etc.

Rescroller allows you to set its size, color or even an image that you like, if you want to customize it to the maximum with a specific texture. It is also possible to add shadows, borders, make some changes in the corners and configure certain displacement options.



Other extensions

There are other extensions for Google Chrome that we can download and that can be useful for all kinds of tasks: saving articles to read later or hiding what we are doing in the browser.

Panic button

A fun and different extension is Panic button, a tool that we can have in the browser if you usually surround yourself with gossip. If you are watching something in Chrome and your boss passes behind or if you pretend to be studying in your room and your parents have arrived, for example. We just have to press a button and it will hide all the tabs that are open in the browser. Everything will disappear the moment you press it.

Once there is no one around to see what you are doing, press the button again and everything you were doing at that time will appear. In addition, we can configure it and choose to have a linked keyboard shortcut so that we do not even have to press it.

Pocket

Pocket is one of the most useful tools for users who do not have time to read everything but want to save for later. As its name suggests, Pocket is a pocket that is added to Google Chrome and allows us to store in it everything we want to see later. All the pages that you want to see later are saved and we can add tags and organize them by categories. When you want to see what is saved, simply let’s go to the Pocket website and we log in with our data, where we will see everything we have.

Pocket is a app for iOS and Android that we can synchronize between multiple devices if we want to have the phone linked with the computer, for example. It is practical, it is free and it is very easy to use because we will simply have to tap on the extension button in the upper right corner of Chrome and it will be saved. In addition, we can also use a combination of keys on Windows and Mac and both will also allow us to store what you want to read later.