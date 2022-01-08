The callous and outrageous comment of an NBA narrator at the Houston Rockets vs Washington Wizards

The NBA often offers spectacular visuals, glittering stats, incredible settings, dominating superstars, but it also has some incredible trivia and some completely unfortunate ones. On the last day there was the most unusual expulsion in history in the match between Miami Heat Y Portland Trail Blazers, but what generated the most impact was the comparison that a reporter made in the game between Houston and Washington, and that angered everyone, especially LeBron James.

This last situation was too shocking. It all happened when Kevin Porter Jr., For the Rockets, he hit a triple winner in the game against the Wizards and the announcer of the official Washington broadcast made a terrible mistake: “Admittedly, Kevin Porter Jr., like his father, pulled the trigger at the right time.” Glenn Consor said on the Wizards broadcast.

Before the Rockets point guard was born, his father was charged with first-degree murder for the crime of a 14-year-old girl. Porter Sr. claimed the gun was accidentally fired, a witness backed up his statement and he ended up pleading guilty to first degree murder and serving more than four years in prison. The tragedy does not end there, because in 2004, when Porter Jr. was four years old, his father was shot to death in a Seattle bar.

This situation aroused the indignation of several players and Lebron James On his Twitter account he posted: “You thought this was cool? Hey? No, we will not accept this. Sorry, but this is not going! How insensitive you can be to say something like that. Get out man! I pray for you, but there is no place in our beautiful game for you, ”said James in reference to Consor’s comments.

Hours later, and with the scandal exploding on social networks, Consor wrote on his Twitter account. “I want to sincerely apologize to Kevin Porter Jr and clarify what happened last night (…). I mistakenly thought that Kevin was the son of former Washington player Kevin Porter, and was unaware that the words I chose to describe his winning shot were in any way hurtful or insensitive. I have contacted Kevin to apologize personally and I hope to speak with him soon. “

The rapporteur says he thought the Rockets point guard was the son of former NBA player Kevin Porter, who played 10 seasons in the league in the 1970s and 1980s, including six in Washington. Subsequent interpretations didn’t help him much, because Kevin Porter is 71, and there are those who suggested that he was unlikely to have a 21-year-old son.

Lowry’s expulsion

In the game between the Heats and the Blazers, there was one of the most unusual moments in history and nobody is very clear about what happened. With just over a minute remaining in the second quarter, Duncan Robinson fouled on the shot on Anfernee Simmons of the Blazers. During the discussion, you can see Kyle lowry picking up the ball and hands it to the referee.

After this action, the referee Matt Kallio, understood that the player threw the ball at him with intention, therefore, he scored a technical foul and was sent off from the game. Lowry had already received a previous technical foul, so he had to leave the field of play.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra couldn’t get out of his amazement and spoke after the game about Kyle Lowry being sent off: “I didn’t have the slightest explanation of what happened. I still don’t understand it ”.

