The conclusion of the issue between America and Brian Ocampo

America made a final resolution on the Brian Ocampo issue. The hiring that until a few days ago was advanced and on track, fell apart, so it is now impossible for the Uruguayan forward to join the Azulcremas ranks for the tournament Closing 2022, this for different reasons.

Initially, the talks flowed well and the parties agreed to close the negotiation; but nevertheless, Paco Casal, the representative of Ocampo, intervened to request a premium for the signing that was around a little more than 4 million dollars, a situation that did not please the Americanist directive.

The position in Coapa was clear and they were willing to give up by paying said premium, but not for the amount that the representative requested so much to leave money in the coffers of Montevideo National for the formation of the soccer player, as well as the respective percentage of commission that would correspond to him for the negotiation.

America sent a final offer for the footballer that included a sum for the footballer’s letter plus an increase that could be obtained in case of achieving achievements based on his performance on the field of play. This offer was not accepted and there the Eagles they withdrew from the negotiation permanently.

HE WOULD STAY IN NATIONAL

Minutes after the decline in trading was confirmed, Brian Ocampo published in his account Instagram a story with a photograph of him during a match with National, which led to it being considered that the player will remain with the Uruguayan team, with which he had the option to renew for another year.