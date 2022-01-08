‘The doctors told me that I could not have children,’ revealed Evaluna a few weeks before her baby was born

There is less and less time for the world to meet Indigo, the son of Eva Luna and Camilo. In the middle of the wait, Ricardo Montaner’s daughter has made several revelations in her new podcast called “In the living room”.

In the new episode of the show where he invited Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife Dawn Chere, Pastors of VOUS Church of Miami, Evaluna has made one of the most important revelations about her pregnancy.

The young woman spoke with the pastors about some common problems that people suffer, such as mental health, loneliness, spirituality and difficulties in having children. It was during this conversation that the young woman opened her heart and confessed the problems she had to get pregnant with her husband, the Colombian singer.

It turns out that different doctors assured Evaluna that she would have difficulty having children, they even told her that it was “impossible” that she could be a mother.

Fortunately, months after the couple walked down the aisle, the news broke that they would both be parents with the release of the video “Indigo”, the name their child will bear at birth.

Infertility problems

Rich Wilkerson spoke with Evaluna about the experience he went through with his wife because of the difficulty of getting pregnant and how it was that with faith they achieved their goal, which was to have a child. It was there that Evaluna made the confession of what the specialists told her.

“Doctors told me a million times that I could not have children and that it was going to be impossible because of my hormones and other things that were supposedly not right in my body”Said Ricardo Montaner’s daughter.

The interpreter of “I freed myself” assured that both she and her husband kept trying despite what the doctors told them and to their surprise, they achieved the dream they had long awaited.

“We started trying for a little while and it happened. And I love that it happens, always at the time it has to happen. God is so faithful in your life and in ours”, He expressed.

Also, Evaluna wanted to comment on her experience since there are thousands of people dealing with the same infertility problem. She also added that in her opinion, waiting to find out if she is pregnant or not is the most complicated part of the whole process. “It’s really cool to be able to share this with people, because a lot of people are struggling with this, not just infertility but also expecting (the baby). I think waiting is the hardest thing to understand“, He said.