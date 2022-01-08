The Institutes of Legal Medicine will have radiology teams for diagnoses

VALÈNCIA (EP). The Ministry of Justice, Interior and Public Administration has published the tender of 118,550 euros for the purchase of specific medical-health radiology material from the Institutes of Legal Medicine (IML) of the Community, units necessary to carry out expert, forensic medical and of investigation that they have entrusted as organs of the Administration of Justice.

The companies have until January 12 to submit offers to the three lots that make up this contract. The first is for the purchase of a gas chromatograph, which is an instrument used to determine the composition of a mixture of chemicals in a given sample, as indicated by the Generalitat in a statement.

The second lot being tendered is for X-ray equipment to carry out bone radiographs and, the third, for lasers for the histopathology laboratory.

The radiology equipment that is tendered in the contract is fundamental for the work of the IML to clarify crimes and thus support the Administration of Justice.

For example, the use of this type of imaging techniques in the Forensic Clinic Service are “of great importance” in the assessment of personal injuries, determination of the age of unaccompanied minors, as well as in the assessment of injuries in traffic accidents, or diagnosis of child abuse.

Also for the study of deaths from air accidents and disasters, the study of deaths associated with gunshot wounds or the examination of bone remains and virtual autopsies.

The multidisciplinary team of the IML is in charge of carrying out the medical-legal investigation of those cases in which the death of a person has occurred as a result of violent or suspected criminal death. In addition, it is in charge of medical-legal expert opinions and biological, clinical, toxicology and any other type of analysis deemed appropriate.