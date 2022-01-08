The Intel Core i9-12900HK, the company’s new top-of-the-range CPU for laptops, has been seen by benchmarking software Cinebench R20 destroying the competition. Additionally, it was seen in other benchmarks such as Blender, WinRar or PCMark 8 leading without problems.

This CPU offers a configuration of 14 cores and 20 threads of performance that are distributed in the form of 6 high-performance cores (P-Core) next to 8 energy efficient cores (E-Core), which would work at Base and Turbo frequencies of 2.90 / 5.00 GHz respectively.

All of this translated into multi-core performance of 6741 points for the Intel Core i9-12900HK, which is basically a little more than what a HEDT CPU like to offer AMD Ryzeh Threadripper 1950X with 16 cores and 32 threads of processing. If we are looking for direct rivals, the Intel Core i9-11980HK offers 5772 points in front of 5367 points of the Intel Core i9-11900 and 5229 points of the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX. Basically this is the order of performance of practically all benchmarks.

Of course, in stress tests, reaching 4988 GHz, we talk that this processor is capable of consuming 113W power reaching a temperature of 99ºC, although it is not possible to indicate which was the portable equipment used for the tests, and the temperature will depend on each refrigeration system.

With this data, it is impossible for AMD to compete until it can launch its Ryzen 7000 processors next year.

via: Lab501