The nasobuco used by Cubans does not protect against Ómicron, warns one of the creators of Soberana 02

The chemist Daniel García Rivera, one of the creators of the Cuban vaccine Soberana 02 anticovid, warned that the cloth nasobucos, the means of protection used by ordinary Cubans since the beginning of the pandemic in the face of the inaccessibility of others of higher quality, they might not be enough given the high contagion capacity of Ómicron.

“Almost all of us use nasobucos of a tissue or material that is not made to avoid infection with this virus. It does not matter that we use it double, it is not made for that “, he alerted in a post on his Facebook wall.

“Many times it is made at home, with love and good taste, sometimes it combines with outerwear and even inner clothing, but the reality is that if you are indoors and near an infected one, it will not be able to stop a precision projectile such as Ómicron“, wrote.

García Rivera stressed that with the new variant of the virus “protection measures must be taken to the extreme.”

The scientist warned that a cloth nasobuco, “in confined spaces it is like a tin shield against a tracer bullet. He thinks that Ómicron has reached the limit of transmissibility of the viruses that infect humans, which is measles. ”

In the forum of Rivera’s publication, Cuban scientist Amílcar Pérez Riverol pointed out that “The masks, respirators type N95, KN95 or FFP2 work against all variants, including Omicron and reduce the contagion to> 1-2%. Who can, it is worth investing in some to use in crowded situations indoors and reuse them (which is possible) “.

Nevertheless, Cuban leaders are shown on television and in public appearances wearing FFP2 and N95 masks. The disposable masks in the three-layer version are sold through government virtual stores such as Gift Bazaar, where the box of 50 units costs $ 10.52.

Ordinary Cubans, on the other hand, have had to resort to artisanal Nasobucos since the beginning of the pandemic, manufactured mostly in-house without guarantees of safety and efficacy and with the few fabrics on hand.

At the end of December, Rivera himself, a professor at the University of Havana, director of the Chemical and Biomolecular Synthesis Laboratory linked to the state-owned BioCubaFarma and president of the Latin American Federation of Chemical Associations, warned of what would happen to Cuba in the face of expansion of Ómicron in neighboring countries.

“I can’t stop saying it, but we keep doing concerts. As if we don’t know what is happening in the world. MINSAP, please give the alert voice. We have to stop everything now,” he asked before the silence of the authorities.

Despite the fact that the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) decided to advance the application of a booster vaccine from that same month, which should end at the end of January, the cases have skyrocketed since the end of December and reached 1,943 in the last day.

Although the Cuban authorities have not specified the degree of responsibility of the expansion of the Omicron variant in the increase of the sick, in a recent government meeting it was reported that this has already been sequenced in patients from 11 provinces.

Despite this, the Government is holding a caravan in greeting to the new anniversary of the coming to power of Fidel Castro that crosses the country and brings together hundreds of people in agglomerations and political ceremonies.