The party in the air of some ‘influencers’ who traveled to Cancun enrages Canada

A Sunwing company plane departed from Montreal to Cancun on December 30. The aircraft, rented especially for this trip, transported among others a group of influencers and participants of reality television programs –mainly from the Canadian province of Quebec- to spend a few days in the Mexican tourist destination. The images captured in mid-flight have drawn critical acclaim in Canada, as they show travelers celebrating without worrying about protection measures against covid-19. The Canadian government has opened an investigation, while only 20% of these revelers have returned to the country.

Various videos posted on the internet, and taken up by Canadian media, show passengers consuming alcohol, smoking, dancing and socializing without masks and ignoring the recommended social distance. The trip was organized by a private club from Quebec. The Sunwing company announced that it was canceling the return flight, scheduled for January 5, since the members of the group did not accept “all the terms and conditions to guarantee the safety of the crew and passengers.” Air Transat and Air Canada, which cover the same route, announced for their part that they would deny access to these travelers.

Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transportation of Canada, announced the opening of an investigation into what happened on the flight to Cancun. Alghabra claimed that passengers could be fined up to C $ 5,000 (about US $ 3,950) for violating the country’s aviation regulations. The penalties could be higher – even jail terms – if it is determined that these travelers put others at risk or provided false information.

This Wednesday, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, said he was “extremely frustrated” by this matter. “It is a slap in the face to see how people put themselves, put their fellow citizens, put airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” he said. The main union of air personnel in the country classified these behaviors as “unacceptable”. Canada faces a high rate of infections and a considerable number of health workers on leave, mainly due to the omicron variant. Quebec, Ontario and Alberta are the worst affected provinces.

Jean-Yves Duclos, federal minister of Health, indicated this Friday that 27 of the 130 passengers of the criticized flight have already returned to Canada. Duclos pointed out that the security forces are in contact with the Public Health Agency for all follow-up. The Montreal press had already reported that at least 15 of these people returned to the country on Wednesday. Several of them did so on an Air Canada flight, despite the refusal previously announced by the company. Air Canada said in a statement that this had been possible because it did not receive the passenger list from Sunwing on time. Rebecca St-Pierre, a member of the travelers who remain stranded in the Mexican Caribbean, told The Canadian Press who tested positive for covid-19 this Wednesday, and who believes that at least 30 people in the group have yielded the same result. He said he traveled because he won a site in an Instagram contest, but that “it was an expensive trip for something that was supposed to be free.”

