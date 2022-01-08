The possible alignments of the Granada-FC Barcelona of LaLiga

What is not adding three points does not serve FC Barcelona, which begins the 20th day of the Santander league in the fifth position of the table, 15 points behind the leadership occupied by Real Madrid. This Saturday, at the Nuevo los Cármenes stadium, the Azugrana Cole team have the opportunity to add three new points that will allow them to confirm their good feelings and start the race to give a great ‘blow’ on the table in the classification of the domestic championship.

For this occasion, Xavi Hernández has recovered several troops after testing negative for Covid-19 and overcoming their respective injuries. The Egarense coach will be able to count again with players like Memphis Depay, Gavi, Dest, among others, in addition to the recently registered Dani Alves. Thus, a much more recognizable line-up is expected from Barça. Here is our forecast of the eleven of both teams for the LaLiga match:

Possible alignments of the Granada-Barça

XI of Granada: Maximiano; Quini, Duarte, Torrente, Carlos Neva; Puertas, Luis Milla, Gonalons, Darwin Machís, Jorge Molina and Luis Suárez.

Ter Stegen

After having been a substitute against Linares, the German Barça guard returns to the title to confirm that he wants to show his best version. Against Mallorca, On the last day of the League, he had a very important intervention to save Barça; something that could be the beginning of the definitive improvement of the goalkeeper, who has been one of the most discussed players in this first part of the season and who has left his performance in doubt.

Alves-Pique-Eric-Alba

Only one change is expected with respect to the starting defense that played in the Copa del Rey, due to the injury of Ronald Araujo that has forced him to undergo surgery to treat a fracture in the second and third metacarpal of his right hand. Thus, everything seems to indicate that Dani Alves will repeat ownership in the right lane and that Gerard Piqué and Eric García will command the axis of the defensive rear. Finally Jordi Alba will occupy the left side.

Nico-Busquets-Gavi

In the absence of Frankie de Jong due to injury, Barça will bet on one hundred percent ‘made in La Masía’ core, with Sergio Busquets as pivot accompanied by the two youngsters Nico and Gavi. The three, in any case, will be in charge of commanding Barça and generating opportunities to seek to break in the rival area.

Dembélé-De Jong-Jutglà

In the attack zone is where there are more doubts regarding the three players, which is why Xavi Hernández will choose, due to the discharges that have been achieved in the last hours. The coach has recovered Memphis and Abde, but it is not certain that either of them can start, considering they have been out for a few weeks. In this sense, it is expected that Dembélé will appear on the far right and Jutglà on the left. Lastly, Luuk de Jong could be the tip.