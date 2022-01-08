There are no more players without commitment

Miguel Ponce He did not want to fall into the controversy, but he was clear when answering Uriel Antuna, who a few days ago pointed out that in Chivas de Guadalajara he never felt supported, for which the defender replied that the flyer should have been clearer to whom his words were directed, since within the group considers that he always received the support he needed.

The side of the Sacred Flock spoke about the statements of the “Brujo” that left more doubts What certainties when exploiting his point of view against the rojiblanco team, since the “Pocho ”considers that he does not really know what he is referring to, but what he did make very clear is that they were not there to tell him “what he had to do”, alluding to the commitment and responsibility that each footballer must have.

“As far as I know and that I have seen, all the companions were always there for their support, for what you need. Nor do I have to be behind him (Antuna) telling you what to do. We do not know if he was really referring to the companions or what he was referring to “, Ponce commented in an interview for Fox Sports.

Chivas needs more professionals

On the other hand, Michel Ponce assured that in Guadalajara not only requires good footballers, but also more professional elements that meet the needs of the institution on and off the field, for this reason he clarified that they cannot continue giving opportunities to players without obligation.

“Chivas not only needs good players, it needs more professionals. Lately there is a lot of talk about what happens outside the court and not how important it is inside, the players who are here must be more professional. We must make people proud. There are no more players who have no commitment, we try to turn a deaf ear, we try not to see things that may affect us in order to perform better and our head is focused on important things and not on the issue of social networks “, the defender from Guadalajara abounded.

As for the annoyance of the fans for the poor results, the “Pocho” explained that they accept criticism, but in many cases they become offenses and disrespect that he sees exaggerated:“They are right to be upset, because their team is not giving the results that are expected, but we are the first to accept the moment we live in. If they are right to bother, but not insult them, they do not know what can and cannot be done within the team. But to exaggerate a little is over ”.