These are 6 creative ways to transform your exercises

(CNN) – Most people know that exercising is good for your health, both physical and mental. But staying motivated, especially in the long run, can be a struggle. Sure, you may be excited to train for 5K or 10K, but once the race is over, your interest in running can quickly wane. Or you may be crazy about your new spin class, only to tire of it after a few weeks.

Getting bored with exercise is normal. A recent study from the National Institutes of Health found that boredom with sports activities is a predominant emotion among amateur, college, and even professional athletes.

People tire of their exercise routines because the mind-body unit is like a Jack Russell terrier, said Dr. Dan O’Neill, a sports psychologist and orthopedic surgeon based in Plymouth, New Hampshire. “You should always give him new challenges, new contributions, new ideas, new toys, new workout clothes: new, new, new.”

This means that varying your workouts is vital to staying motivated, O’Neill said. And now that the calendar has turned to a new year, it’s the perfect time to inject some creativity into your exercise regimen. Here are six ways to get started.

Important Note: Before starting any new exercise program, consult your doctor. Stop immediately if you feel pain.

Create a word or picture with your exercise route

Runners often trace routes through city streets that create a word or image, then use a GPS device to “draw” it as they run. You can do the same, whether your favorite exercise is running, walking, or biking.

First, download a fitness app on your mobile phone, smartwatch, or fitness tracker. Some options are Nike + Run Club, Strava Training, and Runtastic. Then, draw your favorite message (HOPE!) Or image (for example, a heart or a dog) online, using a mapping tool like Map My Run.

This way you will know exactly where to go. When you’re ready to go out, don’t forget to start your device’s GPS tracker. Then make sure to stop your tracker and save your artwork so you can share it with others.

Not sure what image or message to create? You can always follow artistic routes that others have created and shared in the applications. Some are impressively complex and may require multiple excursions to complete. But that’s part of the fun.

Join a free fitness group

Many communities offer free exercise opportunities. Fitness in the Park is a summer activity that has been operating in New York State for a decade. Everyone is welcome to visit one of 18 different parks and participate in Pilates, Zumba, kickboxing, and more.

In Washington, DC, the Golden Triangle Business Improvement District hosts TriFit during the warmer months, a series of free evening workouts held in Farragut Square. And in 53 locations around the world, an average of 4,200 people a week join Project November trainings throughout the year.

The November Project workouts incorporate running, stair climbing, jumping, bodyweight exercises and circuits, along with crazy antics. A Halloween training with the November Project group in Madison, Wisconsin, involved throwing pumpkins around with a partner; other specific exercises related to the Uno cards you selected. Participants ranged in age from 10 to over 70, said co-leader Aaron Cahn, and 40 to 100 people regularly attended the group’s Wednesday and Friday morning sessions.

The group’s camaraderie has kept 38-year-old Austin Frion coming back for about seven years. “The best part is getting a partner you don’t know or hanging out with one you do know,” Frion said. “It is always inclusive and a lot of fun.”

Dance

Dancing doesn’t seem like an exercise for many people, which is why it is always a popular choice. It’s also something you can do anywhere, with any kind of music. Salsa, jazz, hip-hop, everything works.

Monica Monfre, a certified yoga teacher based in Scantlebury, Massachusetts, studied dance in college. To keep her yoga students engaged, she created Dance to Flow, a class that begins with 25 minutes of choreographed dance and moves on to 25 minutes of hip-opening yoga flow.

“The training allows for a creative aspect and meditation at the same time,” he said. “Many people come because it is an opportunity to try something different, as well as to dance in a space without prejudice.”

Register for a new event for you

Sure, you can run 5K. But why not try targeting? This sport of timed sailing requires you to use detailed maps to find orange and white flags that are hidden in remote parks or terrain. The event is timed, so people often jog or walk from one flag to another. Races like Tough Mudder involve obstacle-packed race routes, where teamwork is encouraged so that everyone ends up victorious.

And adventure racing combines orienteering with various sports, usually hiking, biking, and rowing, and sometimes a surprise obstacle, such as a ropes course or a climbing wall.

Take parkour lessons

Parkour is part of a non-competitive sport, part of art, and part of a training discipline. Created in France in the 1980s, its purpose is to help people overcome obstacles found in an urban or natural environment through jumping, swinging, and other movements. Think walking over a low retaining wall or jumping across a stream from rock to rock. Movements like these are usually intuitive.

But add a little speed and creativity, and your next hike may find you hopping on a bench, taking steps two at a time, and running along the edge of the sidewalk. While the flashier parkour moves are best attempted after instruction and lots of practice, there are many easy moves that most people can master.

Hit the road

If traveling motivates you, book a retreat or training camp in a fascinating location. Nike operates a high-altitude cross country camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, while a luxury hiking and wellness retreat awaits in Canada’s scenic British Columbia province.

You can also look for cool classes when you’re out of town, like goat yoga and flying trapeze lessons.

Regardless of what you choose to do, O’Neill said it’s important to remember these four basic concepts of sports psychology: don’t speak negatively; just showing up is important; you will feel better after exercising; and go outside.

“Any time with Mother Nature is well spent,” O’Neill said. “And she is easily the greatest motivator of all time.”

Melanie Radzicki McManus is a freelance writer specializing in hiking, travel, and fitness.